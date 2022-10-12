Tegan & Sara Are Getting A Calgary Bus Route Named After Them & Their Reaction Is Everything
"It is an honour."
Tegan and Sara have shared their love for Calgary – the city they grew up in — many times before but now the city has decided to return the favour, renaming an entire bus route after the pair.
Calgary Transit has temporarily renamed route 19 as Crybaby to celebrate Tegan and Sara's new album of the same name and TV show High School which are both dropping this month.
In a post on Instagram, the famous duo said when they had been in school, they knew Calgary's city routes like the back of their hand.
"One of the most important routes was the 19 (call me!) and it is a great honour that Calgary Transit let us rename it Crybaby for the next few weeks to help celebrate the release of our new album and our new TV show, High School," they said.
The 19 bus route goes from Lions Park station to Rundle station passing right through Crescent Heights where they went to school.
"The bus was a respite from the bitter cold winters, it was a place to socialize with our friends, to zone out and listen to music and sometimes an intimidating world of social hierarchies," they explained, signing off with #buslifeforever.
\u201cRoute 19 was @TeganandSara\u2019s main route to high school and hanging out with their friends. To celebrate their new @PrimeVideoCA series, we\u2019ve temporarily renamed the route after their upcoming album! Route 19 is now #Rte19Crybaby! @KeepABRolling\u201d— Calgary Transit (@Calgary Transit) 1665596212
Calgary Transit also shared the news alongside a photo of the inside of the bus which has been plastered with images and artwork from Tegan and Sara's careers.
Calgary's famous twins were recently in the city to film their TV show High School, based on the memoir of their lives and details their experience of growing up in the city in the 90s.
The show, which was filmed in Calgary from March to June 2022, stars TikTokers Railey and Seazynn Gilliland as Tegan and Sara and How I Met Your Mother's, Cobie Smulders.