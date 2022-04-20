This Calgary TV Show Is Looking For Extras & You Could Act Alongside Cobie Smulders
The new series is based on Tegan and Sara!
Want to see yourself on screen? A casting call is looking for extras to take part in filming for a new TV show filming in Calgary and here's what you need to do to get involved.
A casting call was posted for the series which is looking for background extras until June 2, 2022. The production team is looking for background actors to play high school students aged between 17 and 21 years old, as well as actors of any age.
"All races/ethnicities/abilities welcomed and needed," the casting call added.
All you have to do is send a photo of yourself, your age and the date you're available to the casting team to be in with a shot.
CASTING CALL 🎬 High School Extras...
High School which is based on the memoir by Calgary iconic duo Tegan and Sara is currently filming in the city and follows the duo's years spent at Crescent Heights High School. The season is set in 1995, the casting call revealed.
Keep Calgary Rolling told Narcity while all background extra positions will be paid, wages depend on your level of experience.
According to Deadline, Canadian treasure Cobie Smulders, from How I Met Your Mother and The Avengers, will guest star in the series. TikTokers Railey and Seazynn Gilliland will also star in the film, playing the teenage Tegan and Sara. The series will be directed by Clea DuVall.
Filming kicked off in Calgary in March, which Sara marked with an emotional blog post.
“The newness of this experience, and Calgary’s role as a central character in the story, made me see every detail of the city with a fresh perspective,” she said.
“Imagining the people who might discover us and our hometown because of High School made every detail of the city pop. It reminded me how much a song can change when I listen to it with someone who’s never heard it before."
