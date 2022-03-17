A New Netflix Show Is About To Start Filming In Calgary & Here's What We Know About It
Filming is due to start this month.
It seems like filming is happening non-stop in Alberta at the moment. Joining the likes of HBO's The Last Of Us, a brand-new Netflix show is set to be filming in Calgary over the next few months.
The series, My Life With Walter Boys, is based on the best-selling coming-of-age novel by Ali Novak. The story follows Jackie, a New Yorker, who is forced to move to rural Colorado to live with her guardians and 12 rowdy children after a tragic accident kills her parents.
According to Variety, the show has been given 10 episodes, each of which will be around 50 minutes long.
Filming is set to take place in Calgary and its surrounding areas and while the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA) hasn't listed a date for shooting to start, a casting call for the project has pinned it as around March 21.
Calling all disabled actors: Please check out this casting call for a new Netflix series that is shooting soon!pic.twitter.com/vyBnkiRlVp— TBTB (@TBTB) 1646940177
Shooting is expected to last around four months and end on August 10.
No casting announcements have been made for My Life With Walter Boys yet, but we can't wait to see who's going to be taking on the roles.
The show will be joining the likes of Under The Banner Of Heaven starring Andrew Garfield, a new series from Calgary legends Tegan and Sara and the latest Ghostbusters movie which have all picked Alberta as primary filming locations.