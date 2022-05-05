7 Celebrities That You Could See In Alberta In May
You never know who you could run into!
Filming in Alberta is really starting to boom and, this May, tons of celebrities will be spending time in the province as projects get underway, so you never know who you could spot on your next trip to the grocery store.
From the huge province-wide production of HBO's The Last Of Us, to a brand-new Netflix show, Alberta is set to get some serious screen time over the next few years and celebrity sightings are set to be more common.
As well as the shows that are currently filming, you'll also be able to see Alberta on-screen as TV shows and movies filmed in the province start airing.
Here are seven celebrities that you could bump into in Alberta in May.
Pedro Pascal
Game Of Thrones and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal has been spending a lot of time in Alberta over the past few months while he films The Last Of Us. He's been spotted filming all over Calgary and he even shared some of his favourite things to do in Alberta recently on The Late Late Show With James Corden, as well as roasting Banff.
Cobie Smulders
Canadian actress Cobie Smulders, who most will know as Robin Scherbatsky in How I Met Your Mother, is currently in Calgary filming for a brand-new TV show based on the lives of Calgary musicians Tegan and Sara. Smulders has been posting shots out and about on her Instagram. You could even potentially act alongside her as the show has been looking for extras.
Tegan and Sara
Alongside Smulders, Tegan and Sara are also spending a lot of time in Calgary while filming their new TV showHigh School gets underway. Based on the memoir of the same name, Tegan and Sara are credited as writers and producers of the series and have been sharing the experience of filming online.
Sarah Rafferty
Former Suits and Grey's Anatomy actress and one of Meghan Markle's besties Sarah Rafferty is due to be filming the new Netflix show My Life With The Walter Boys in Calgary too. She'll be taking on the role of Dr. Katherine Walter, the guardian of the lead character Jackie.
Bella Ramsey
Bella Ramsey shot to fame as the fierce Lyanna Mormont in Game Of Thrones, and she's now starring alongside Pascal in The Last Of Us. Ramsey has been sharing plenty of snaps from her time in Alberta and she's also been spotted filming in downtown Calgary.
Julianna Guill
From Captain America: Civil War to Crazy, Stupid Love, Julianna Gill has been in some impressive movies, but she will also be in Alberta this May filming for the new series of Joe Pickett. The series follows a game warden and his family as they navigate the changing sociopolitical climate of a rural town on the verge of economic collapse.