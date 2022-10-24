'Ultra-Affordable' Airline Lynx Air Is Having A Major Sale On Flights & You Can Get 75% Off
Looking for a way to celebrate Diwali in Canada? How about planning a getaway?
Canada's "ultra-affordable" airline Lynx Air is having a sale on flights in celebration of Diwali, and you can get a discount on fares to both the U.S. and Canada.
You can get 75% off the base fare on flights across Lynx's network until the end of the month. Flights can be booked for dates beyond the end of October, so if you're planning a trip for the holidays, now's the time to do it!
With the promo, you can plan to escape the snow and score a deal on winter travel, with a one-way flight like Toronto to Orlando in January coming in at just $108 with the discount.
If you're looking to travel within Canada, you can get flights from Toronto to Vancouver for only $53 with the deal, with a return trip just costing $49.
Cheap flights are also available between tons of other destinations in Canada, like Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg.
To get the deal, use the code FESTIVAL when booking flights. Lynx says flights must be booked by October 31, 2022, to get the discount.
Where does Lynx Air fly?
Lynx currently flies between several destinations in Canada, including Vancouver, Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, Halifax, Kelowna, St. John's and Winnipeg, although the airline says new routes are being added "all the time."
In September, the airline announced that it would be adding U.S. destinations to its network, with Orlando, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Las Vegas marking the first American routes for the carrier.
Service for the U.S. destinations starts as early as January 2023, and flights can be booked now.
How is Lynx Air so cheap?
Described as an "ultra low-cost" carrier, Lynx Air allows customers to only pay for what they want, meaning you can just book the basics of your trip or add on from their selection of à la carte services.
The Canadian airline says riders can also expect no hidden fees when travelling with them.
