Disney Parks Is Hiring Content Creators RN & You Can Get Paid To Make TikTok Videos
One of the requirements is "loving all things Disney."
Job alert for all Disney fans: The parks are hiring, and they want to pay you to make TikToks.
Yes, you absolutely read that right. The Disney Parks TikTok account posted an exciting video about all the roles they are hiring for, and they're on the hunt for content creators.
The TikTok job posting went up on January 3 and outlined all the requirements necessary to score the job, and yes, one of them is that you have to love all things Disney.
“We’re looking for a new content creator to join us and here are some of the many hats you might have to wear as part of this role,” one team member announced in the video.
To be a part of the team, you have to be the following: a food connoisseur, a risk-taker, a creative storyteller “and have a goofy attitude.”
That's goofy as in silly, but acting like Goofy might do the trick, too.
According to the job listing, the official title of the role is Social Media Content Coordinator and will be based in Anaheim, California.
The job is categorized as a “casual temporary” role and will span over 12 months with roughly 29 work hours a week, the timings of which may vary.
As part of the role, the individual that takes on the position will be “responsible for developing and influencing social media strategies and tactics that expand [the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products] social media presence.”
The ideal candidate has relevant experience in social media and/or digital marketing, along with skills in editing video, visual storytelling, photography, animation and graphic design.
In addition, Disney wants someone with a thorough understanding of social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.
There is no set deadline to apply, but you may want to jump on the opportunity quickly because dream jobs like this don’t come by very often.