The Iconic Minnie Mouse Dress Is Retiring & It’s Being Replaced By A Pantsuit

Not everyone is happy about Disney's effort to be more diverse

Global Staff Writer
@DisneyParis_EN | Twitter

After nearly 100 years of wearing the same outfit, Minnie Mouse is finally getting a new look.

The iconic polka dot dress that Minnie has been sporting since 1928 is being replaced by a trendy new pantsuit.

But don't worry — Minnie's classic polka dots are staying.

Stella McCartney designed the dress to celebrate Disneyland Paris hitting 30 years of being open to the public, according to BBC.

Disneyland Paris revealed the outfit on Twitter.

"This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation," said McCartney.

Minnie Mouse will be sporting the outfit for the first time at Disney's Paris entertainment resort in March 2022.

The debut will be just in time for Women's History Month.

The new outfit is only a temporary thing, according to BBC.

Although some are excited about the new change, others have criticized it.

Conservative U.S. commentator Candace Owens said the outfit change is an effort to make the famous Disney character "more masculine."

During an interview with Fox News, Owens was asked how she felt about Minnie's new look.

"You know, all of us were traumatized when we saw Minnie Mouse and she was looking like a female as we were growing up," said Owens sarcastically.

"They're taking all of these things that nobody was offended by and feel like they have to get rid of them and destroy them because they're bored. They're trying to destroy fabrics of our society, pretending that there's issues."

