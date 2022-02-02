This Dream Job Will Pay You To Test Bean Bag Chairs & Play Video Games All Day
It's hard work but someone has to do it.
Ever wish you could just stay at home all day and play video games?
GreatBeanBags, a U.K.-based bean-bag maker, is willing to pay you to do just that.
The company is looking for an official bean bag chair tester, and there's a nice little payday and a few free chairs in store for whoever lands the job.
"Gaming requires a lot of concentration (your team is relying on you) and in order to concentrate you need to be as comfy as possible. This is why we need a real gamer to let us know which of our gaming bean bags are ideal for those long sessions of gaming," reads GreatBeanBags' job posting.
They're looking for someone to test four bean bag chairs while playing video games for eight hours. Testing one chair every two hours, GreatBeanBags will be asking the successful candidate to score the seats based on "comfort, practicality and durability."
The winner will be paid £250 for their time and can keep all the chairs.
The goal of the company is to product-test which bean bag chair will be the best for gamers. The chosen chair by the tester will get a "gamer approved" badge on the GreatBeanBags website.
It's not the first time the company has run one of these contests. GreatBeanBags ran a dog-friendly version of this in 2020, as part of a trial to find the best bean bags for dogs and kids.
In order to throw your hat in the ring for this contest, GBB wants to know your name, age, your favourite console and what game you'll be playing. The lucky gamer will be randomly chosen.
The site doesn't say anything about country restrictions, so shoot your shot and see what happens!
The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. GMT on Feb. 14.
Gaming Bean Bag Tester
Salary: £250 (one-time payment)
Company: GreatBeanBags
Why You Should Apply: Kick back and play video games all day on four of GreatBeanBags' chairs, rating each one on comfort, practicality and durability. This is the ultimate dream job for any gamer.