A Luxury Home Tester Is Wanted In Spain & You Could Get A $9K Beach Vacation For Free
Dream job alert!
Imagine this: you get to travel to Spain with your best friend for almost a month free of charge — and tyou get to stay in some of the swankiest beachside homes you'll ever see.
Sounds too good to be true? Well, we’re here to tell you it’s 100% real, and you just might be the person to score the dream job of a lifetime.
Suomma is offering one lucky person the opportunity to spend 21 nights in Costa del Sol, Spain — a trip worth over £9,000 (US $9,000 or almost CA $14,000) — all for free.
The best part? You get to take a friend with you!
Basically, you and your friend have a chance to become temporary employees for Suomma and join their team on a short-term contract.
Suomma is an online platform that runs a sort of timeshare, so that people can buy a fraction of a second home instead of owning the whole thing.
And as Suomma's luxury home tester, it'll be your job to show the world how cool those homes can be.
The job requires you to stay at seven of Suomma’s luxury properties around Costa del Sol for three nights each, leaving you with a trip that spans 22 days.
While staying at the luxury properties, you have to test them out and assess how good they are. This includes judging the level of comfort, the location, amount of sunlight, accessibility and other such factors relating to the property.
You must also document your stay with a vlog or video diary and blog where you'll share your experience. Suomma says it's looking for someone super confident, outgoing, creative and charismatic — and who doesn't feel like that when they're on vacation?
You can apply for the job right now if you are over 18, healthy and open to travel for free. All you need is a passport and some calendar flexibility in September and October.
The breakdown of the cost of the trip is as follows:
- Return flights – up to £600.
- Accommodation fees – estimated to cost £4,000 for 21 nights.
- Food and drink allowance – up to £600.
- Spending money – £1,500 (to check out local excursions).
- Vehicle hire – £2,000.
- A new camera – £650.
To apply, you must fill out a form that asks basic questions about yourself, including your name and contact info. Then you must tell Suomma “why you think you will be a great Holiday Home Tester” in 100 words.
Who wouldn’t scoop up the opportunity to travel to Spain with their best friend for almost a month for free and get paid for it?
The CEO and co-founder of Suomma Borja Badiola confirmed to Gloucestershire Live that they have already gotten 5,500 applicants.
“If there was ever an ultimate dream job that involved travelling, this is it,” said Badiola.
So hurry up and apply!
