This Dream Job In Iceland Will Pay You To Drive Around & Take Photos Of The Northern Lights

And you can bring a friend!

Global Staff Writer
@faracarrentaliceland | Instagram

Imagine getting paid to wander Iceland at your own pace and take photos of whatever you like?

Fara Car Rental is offering you the chance to do just that in one of its SUVs — as long as you take killer photos of the Aurora Borealis.

The rental company is looking for an amateur photographer to snap pics that it can use across its social media and website, and they're willing to pay one lucky person 35,000 ISK (around $273.50) for the trouble.

Oh, and the 4x4 vehicle rental will be free. Obviously.

The job, which is open to residents of all countries, will take place at the beginning of April 2022, and while "on the job" the photographer has the freedom to explore whatever they want.

That means you can check out the geysers, hot springs, glaciers and volcanoes while driving around Iceland's famous Golden Circle road.

There's just one thing on your must-photograph list: The Northern Lights. But then, you'd probably want to see them anyway, right?

Fara says it's looking for someone who is passionate about travel, and pro photography experience is not necessary. However, they do want someone who knows the basics of taking good photos and creating fun content.

The dream gig includes a free 4×4 rental car for the week, although you will have to put down a deductible. You also must be 25 years or older and have a full, clean driver's license.

Fara doesn't mind if you bring a plus-one, but there is a catch: flights, accommodations and food are not included, so you'll have to foot those bills yourself.

OK so maybe the trip to Iceland is on you, but it's hard to argue with a free rental car and a bit of pocket money once you get there!

Applications are open from now until Monday, February 28, and people can apply on the Fara Car Rental website.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

