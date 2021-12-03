Trending Tags

This US Dream Job Needs Someone To Travel The World For A Year & It's All Paid For

Skydiving and swimming with dolphins included 🪂🐬

This US Dream Job Needs Someone To Travel The World For A Year & It’s All Paid For
Karenr | Dreamstime, Sameen Chaudhry | Narcity

Let’s be honest; we’ve all thought about dropping everything and going on a world tour, but we can never justify it because who’s going to pay for it?

Insuranks, that’s who’s going to pay for it. The American insurance company is offering a once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity that will take the lucky person who scores the gig through all seven continents for 12 months, as outlined in the job posting.

The insurance company wants someone to travel the world and test out various kinds of insurance packages like business insurance, international car insurance and travel insurance. They also need the person to create daily content about their travels to increase Insuranks' online presence.

The company will cover all flights, accommodation, allowance for vehicles, activities, food and drink, while also providing insurance coverage. In total, the individual will receive $85,000 to cover the cost of the year-long travel trip. However, that’s all they get. The winner won’t receive a salary; instead, the gig pays in the form of the trip itself.

Essentially, the person gets to live a year for free while seeing the world simultaneously.

While on this adventure, the person who scores the job will get to do all sorts of bucket-list experiences such as swimming in the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, seeing the northern lights in Iceland, going on a safari in Africa, dancing at the carnival in Rio de Janeiro and going on a 14-day expedition to Antarctica.

This trip is not for the faint of heart since the list of planned activities includes swimming with dolphins, skydiving, shark-cage diving and canyon-swinging.

You get to do all of this while travelling solo and making friends on the way in exchange for daily content in the form of blogs, a daily video diary and photos of your experiences.

To apply, you have to complete the application at the bottom of the job listing and post a 60-second video on your Instagram on why you would be the perfect fit for the job, tagging a friend along with @insurankscom followed by these hashtags: #Insuranks #DreamJobChallenge.

You only need to be over 18 and an American resident to apply for the job. The job posting closes on January 31, 2022, and the winner will be selected within 30 days after the application closes.

