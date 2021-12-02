Trending Tags

7 Magical Christmas Markets You Can Travel To Around The World Right Now

Enjoy the best parts of Christmas in another country!

@finally.made.it | Instagram, Alena Ozerova | Dreamstime

Tired of going to the same local Christmas market year after year? We found some truly magical Christmas markets around the world that will definitely get you in the holiday spirit while satisfying your wanderlust.

These seven breathtaking Christmas markets are totally worth the trip this holiday season.

Bruges, Belgium

Price: Free admission

When: November 26 to January 9

Why You Need To Go: Bruges is a charming city in Belgium known for its cobbled streets along the canal and it's studded with historical buildings. With three different Christmas markets to choose from, it'll surely make all your Christmas dreams come true. And don't forget about all the delicious Belgian waffles smothered in chocolate that you'll get to enjoy.

Website

Zagreb, Croatia

When: November 27 to January 7

Why You Need To Go: Every winter, the capital of Croatia gets transformed into a winter wonderland that people from across the world come to enjoy. From Christmas concerts featuring local artists to the endless supply of mulled wine, this is absolutely worth adding to your bucket list.

Website

Strasbourg, France

When: November 26 to December 26

Why You Need To Go: Calling all history geeks: The Strasbourg Christmas Market is one of Europe's oldest Christmas markets and it's located in the centre of Grande Île, a UNESCO world heritage site. Not only will you enjoy the most delicious French food and wine, but you'll also get to see a stunning historical cathedral.

Website

Budapest, Hungary

When: November 19 to January 1

Why You Need To Go: Budapest is your city if you're looking for a truly gorgeous Christmas market. The Advent Basilica won the award for being Europe's Best Christmas Market in 2020, and it's easy to see why from the photos. If that's not enough to sway you, it was also voted the most beautiful Christmas market in Europe in 2020.

Website

Copenhagen, Denmark

When: November 19 to January 2

Why You Need To Go: Imagine this: you're walking through the blistering Scandinavian cold, bundled up under the warm twinkling Christmas lights of the Tivoli Gardens with a warm hot chocolate in hand. If you want to live your best Scandinavian Christmas dream, then book your trip to Copenhagen ASAP.

Website

New York City, USA

Price: Free admission

When: October 29 to January 2

Why You Need To Go: For those who don't want to trek to Europe, North America is not lacking for its own charming Christmas markets. Spend your day ice skating in the Big Apple's only free ice skating rink at Bryant Park's Christmas market and live out your favourite Christmas rom-com.

Website

Chicago, USA

Price: Free admission

When: November 19 to December 24

Why You Need To Go: Germany's Christmas markets were cancelled this year due to COVID-19, but you can still catch a bit of that magic at The Christkindlmarket in the heart of Chicago. In true German fashion, you can help yourself to spiced wine, roasted nuts, pretzels and bratwurst at this German-inspired Christmas market.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

