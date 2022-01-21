Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Australia Is Now Offering To Pay For Travellers' Visas & It’s Every Backpacker's Dream

You can be reimbursed hundreds of dollars! 💰

Global Staff Writer
Australia Is Now Offering To Pay For Travellers' Visas & It’s Every Backpacker's Dream
Australia Travel

It looks like travel is back on the table for Australia after a long period of major travel restrictions.

The Australian government announced their new visa refund scheme, which will help boost tourism down under again.

Beginning January 19, international students and working holidaymakers will be allowed entry into the country and their visa costs will be refunded, according to a media release by the government.

The initiative will be up and running for the next twelve weeks for Working Holiday Maker visas holders, who are usually referred to as backpackers.


Meanwhile, the scheme will be valid for the next eight weeks for student visa holders.

Currently, the student visa costs $630 (CA$568), and the Working Holiday Maker visa is $495 (CA$446), so people will be getting a big load of cash back.

Don’t worry — even if you don’t have the visa yet, you can cash in on the offer as a new applicant.

The scheme was put into effect because of the current shortage of workers Australia is struggling with because of COVID-19. This is supposed to help encourage people to come into the country and join the workforce.

“The provision of refunds and priority visa processing, together with a Tourism Australia advertising campaign, will generate fresh interest in Australia from students and Working Holiday Makers who contribute greatly to our economy and fill vital skills gaps,” said the media release.

The scheme will be reevaluated in April, so students and backpackers, go take advantage of the scheme while it lasts!

From Your Site Articles

7 Affordable Rentals Near Niagara Falls Perfect For A Couples Getaway On Valentine's Day

You can get cozy in a luxurious apartment near the waterfalls. 😍

Andrii Drahuk | Dreamstime, Woraphon Banchobdi | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The best vacation spots in Ontario for couples were recently revealed and, according to Vrbo, the top five destinations are Niagara Falls, the Blue Mountains, Huntsville, Simcoe County and Essex County.

Keep Reading Show less

This Teen Pilot Is The Youngest Woman To Fly Around The World & The Videos Are So Wholesome

At just 19 she's already smashed two Guinness World Records! ✈️

@fly.zolo | Instagram

Not many people can say they've broken world records and flown a plane around the globe before even hitting their 20's, but this teenager can.

Zara Rutherford, a 19-year-old who holds dual British-Belgian citizenship, just broke records after becoming the youngest woman to complete a solo trip flying her plane around the world.

Keep Reading Show less
university of toronto

University Of Toronto Is Waiting Until Next Month To Gradually Return To In-Person Classes

The university will increase in-person learning and activities on February 7.

Spiroview Inc.| Dreamstime

The University of Toronto is preparing to return to in-person learning, and some students will be back on campus in a few weeks.

The university announced in a press release on January 19 that it will be increasing in-person learning and activities starting February 7.

Keep Reading Show less
omicron

England Will Drop Almost All COVID Restrictions & They Suspect Omicron Has 'Peaked'

"We will trust the judgement of the British people," the PM said.

@borisjohnsonuk | Instagram

England will lift almost all of its COVID-19 restrictions starting next week, with the goal of getting back to normal life as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that he's going to remove England's "Plan B" COVID-19 rules, which include measures like mask wearing, social distancing and showing proof of vaccination.

Keep Reading Show less