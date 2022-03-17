These Countries Don't Have COVID Restrictions Right Now & You Can Visit This Summer
No masks required!
Summer is coming, COVID-19 restrictions across the globe are lifting and that means it's time to book your 2022 vacation!
We've all missed travelling and learning about other cultures, eating resort food and not having to worry about real life.
Now, after two years of pandemic-related travel lockdowns, the world seems poised to have its best travel season since this whole thing started.
Although not all countries are as relaxed with their restrictions yet, we've compiled a list of some of the top spots you can visit without worrying about a bunch of health-related restrictions this year.
France
Kicking it off with the country of love and romance, France has moved the United States onto its green travel list, meaning it is low-risk for Americans to come into the country. Canada is also on the green list.
France recently lifted its mask mandate, although the country is still listed as a "very high risk" destination under the CDC's guidelines as of Wednesday.
Looking for something to do? You could spend your time in Paris taking in the romance, head to Disneyland Paris for some amusement park fun, or travel outside the capital and experience the beautiful French countryside.
Definitely make sure you try some wine, maybe all the wine. We'll leave that one up to you.
England
England, home of Queen Elizabeth II, Stonehenge and shepherd's pie.
Masks are no longer necessary in the country, but they are being recommended in some places, such as on public transportation. The CDC still has England as a "very high risk" destination under the CDC's guidelines as of Wednesday.
You'll probably want to spend all of your time in London, seeing sights like Buckingham Palace, Tower Bridge and Big Ben, but the English countryside is just as beautiful, and will make you feel like you've just stepped into a fairy tale.
Sweden
Just take in that view!
Sweden doesn't just have some amazing ski resorts, but it also has breathtaking fjords with views that you won't see anywhere else in the world. Go for a hike, take in the fresh air and marvel at the incredible mountains.
We forgot to mention, Sweden is also the home of Ikea, which we think is pretty rad.
Like France and England, Sweden doesn't have a mask mandate, but the CDC has it marked as a "very high risk" country for COVID-19.
Canada
Oh, Canada!
It's not only the second largest country by land-mass in the world, but home to the most apologetic people. On the West Coast, you have Vancouver, great skiing, and some of the largest trees in Canada. Making your way east, you can take in the mountains and blue lakes at Jasper National Park in Alberta, West Edmonton Mall for an awesome indoor amusement park or go to Niagara Falls, Toronto or Quebec City. There's frankly too much to do, whether you're a first-time visitor or you already live in the Great White North.
By mid-April, most provinces will no longer have a mask mandate, but keep in mind that the CDC has categorized Canada as "very high risk" for COVID-19. We're starting to wonder if anywhere isn't!
United States of America
With 50 states, there are bound to be places in the U.S. that you've never visited before. Obviously you can go to the big cities like New York, Chicago, Detroit, Dallas, Miami or Los Angeles.
But why not visit some smaller places and get a feel for what it's like to live locally? Or better yet, you could plan a road trip and take in a few of the stunning national parks the U.S. has to offer.
Almost all states but Hawaii no longer have a mandatory mask mandate; however, they are still recommended.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.