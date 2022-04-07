You Can Get Paid To Count Penguins & Chill At A 'Magical' Post Office In Antarctica
🐧🐧🐧
If you love penguins, don't mind the cold and want to visit a continent that few people ever see, then there's a dream job just waiting for you in Antarctica.
The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust is hiring a small team to restart the world's most remote post office at Port Lockroy, located on Antarctica's chilly Goulder Island. The job would involve running the post office, caring for historical artifacts and — the best part — counting penguins!
"To anyone who's considering it, pack up your bags and go," former postmaster Lauren Elliott told the BBC. She added that it was "the most magical place in the world."
The job description requests that candidates be physically fit, have environmental awareness and an appreciation for a minimalistic lifestyle since there won't be "basic" things such as running water on the site.
"We look for applicants that can bring a range of skills to the team such as retail experience, heritage, conservation and building maintenance, and leadership or management," UKAHT Antarctic operations manager Lauren Luscombe told the BBC.
OK so it's not everybody's idea of a dream job, but it's definitely a "job like no other," as the Trust puts it on Twitter.
Besides, who doesn't want to find out what it's like be neighbours with a colony of penguins?
Dream of waking up & seeing Antarctica in all its glory? Penguins plodding around, the sun peeping over snow topped mountains. A job like no other. Join us & help protect Antarctica's heritage & conserve its precious environment. Apply by 25 April. http://www.ukaht.org/latest-news/2022/we-re-recruiting-port-lockroy\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/GmJYIq5w1m— UK Antarctic Heritage Trust (@UK Antarctic Heritage Trust) 1649084579
Those who land the role will be the first to live at the site since 2019.
The place was closed down throughout the pandemic and is now reopening for the Antarctic summer season, which begins in November and runs through March.
Those interested in applying for the role can go to the UKAHT website, and the final deadline is on Monday 25 April at 11:59 PM (BST).