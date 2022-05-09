This TikTok Dream Job Will Pay You $5K To Read A Bedtime Story & It'll Only Take A Minute
You could be the voice of Calm! 💵
Have you ever caught yourself scrolling through TikTok after two hours and wondered how you could get paid for it? Well, we've got good news; now you can!
Calm, the meditation and sleep app, just announced a new competition in which a TikTok user can win $5,000 for recording "your own sleep story," and it sounds too good to be true.
The app posted a TikTok video announcing the contest and outlining the instructions and conditions to participate.
To participate in the contest, you just have to stitch a video from Calm's TikTok account with a video of yourself reading in your "most soothing voice."
The pinned video on their account shows one of their current "calm voice" narrators explaining the instructions for the contest.
@calm
FINALLY! Audition via #stitch for the chance to win the #NextVoiceOfCalmContest + $5000 😊#contest rules in bio.
He starts the video by asking: "Are you the next voice of Calm?"
"We're looking for TikTok's smoothest voice to become the next calm sleep story narrator," he continued. "Simply stitch this video with your best read of anything you've got: a grocery list, your last text, or made-up story as long as it's original and oh so soothing."
Once you stitch the video, you have to include the hashtag #NextVoiceOfCalmContest in your caption. The video can't be longer than 60 seconds or include third-party elements like book passages or song lyrics.
According to the site outlining the official rules, the completion is only open to those of legal age in the U.K. and the U.S., and you must be at least 18 years of age.
The completion will be open until 9 p.m. Pacific on May 13, and the winner will be announced on June 7, according to a tweet by Calm.
Have a sooooothing voice? \n\nJoin Eric & other Sleep Story narrators by auditioning to become the next voice of Calm with the #NextVoiceOfCalmContest. Visit Calm's TikTok to enter now. Winner announced June 7. \n\nEnter: http://vm.tiktok.com/ZMLt9VyAM\u00a0\nRules: http://linktr.ee/voiceofcalm\u00a0pic.twitter.com/VAL7ykOOwx— Calm (@Calm) 1651584013
Only one entry per person is permitted for the competition so make sure you nail it in your first go.
Good luck, and stay calm!