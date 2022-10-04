This Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You $3,675 If You Hate Job Hunting With A Passion
If you hate looking for a job but don't mind looking like you're looking for a job, then congratulations, this Toronto casting call wants you.
Jigsaw Casting is looking for real people who hate scrolling through "endlessly boring job postings" to appear in an upcoming ad campaign. Oh yeah, things are about to get super meta.
The project is targeting individuals ages 19 to 35, and you don’t need to have any modelling or acting experience. You just have to be comfortable being on camera.
Individuals chosen to appear in the spot will receive a total of $3,675. However, it's worth noting that you must be willing to take a COVID-19 test before the shoot.
If you're interested in applying, you'll need to be available for the following dates:
- October 18 or 19, 2022, for a ZOOM recall
- November 1 for a wardrobe fitting
- November 3 to 6 for a to-be-determined shoot date
Anyone interested in applying must submit their applications before October 12 at 1 p.m., which you can do here.
Submissions require applicants to record a video of themselves in a well-lit environment saying the line "I need Indeed" alongside a guide track to help cue them.
"As you record your video feel free to play the guide track and let it wash over you. If it feels like you're not doing a lot, you are probably doing it perfectly. Less is more," a description reads.
If it sounds like a lot, don't stress, everyone is encouraged to apply. Don't worry about going for the Oscar. Just be yourself.
