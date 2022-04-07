Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

6 Ontario Jobs That Will Pay You Up To $100K With Less Than 5 Years Of Experience

Toronto Staff Writer
​Busy Toronto highway.

Ingalin | Dreamstime

Most people know the pain of looking for a great job and feeling pigeonholed because they don't have ten or more years of experience in their field.

But thankfully, not all employers want you to wait until your mid-30s before making you eligible for the big bucks. In fact, some businesses will pay you up to $100k with less than five years of experience.

If you only believe it when you see it, you should check out the listings below and maybe even update your CV?

Account Executive

Salary: $75,000-$100,000 per year

Company: Faronics Corporation

Who Should Apply: Ambitious tech-minded individuals who are willing to cold call, conduct online demonstrations, and close sales.

Apply Here

Window And Door Installers

Salary: $100,000 per year

Company: Nordik Windows And Doors

Who Should Apply: Individuals with experience as a window and door installer, especially those who know how to operate an aluminum bender.

Apply Here

Law Clerk

Salary: $70,000 - $100,000 a year

Company: Linds And Associates Ltd.

Who Should Apply: Anyone with at least three years of experience working as a "corporate legal assistant or law clerk in a law firm or in-house legal department, or corporate secretarial department of a public company."

Apply Here

Sales Advisors 

Salary: $100,000 a year

Company: Comfort Masters Heating And Air Conditioning

Who Should Apply: Anyone with an inviting personality that has a passion for sales.

Apply Here

Operations Manager 

Salary: $80,000 - $100,000 a year

Company: Billdr Renovations

Who Should Apply: Hands-on and driven workers who have a Bachelor's Degree in engineering, architecture, or related fields and at least three years of management experience within the construction industry.

Apply Here

Design Sales Consultant

Salary: $65,000 - $100,000 a year

Company: Entire Home

Who Should Apply: People who possess strong math chops and the ability to calculate price quotes, discounts, and percentages.

Apply Here

