NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
city of mississauga

7 City of Mississauga Jobs That Are Hiring & You Could Make Up To $167K

Blow the dust off your resume.

Toronto Editorial Fellow
Towers in Mississauga. Right: Person at a construction site.

Towers in Mississauga. Right: Person at a construction site.

Sedar601 | Dreamstime, City of Mississauga - Municipal Government | Facebook

Some City of Toronto jobs pay some big bucks, and now a municipality near the 6ix is another place that's looking for people to fill some high-paying roles.

From aquatics to transit, the City of Mississauga has got some openings for those who are ready to take the next level in their career and be a leader in their job.

So if you're looking for a senior-level role and have some work experience under your belt, here are seven six-figure salaried roles for the City that will pay you tons of cash.

Project Leader - IT

Salary Range: $102,639 to $136,847

Hours: 35 hours

Location: Civic Centre at 300 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON

Last Day To Apply: April 28

Why You Should Apply: Graduates from programs related to computer engineering, computer science, or anything similar are wanted for this position. The City wants someone with at least three to five years of experience working in project management within a business.

Apply Here

Manager, Rapid Transit

Salary Range: $125,551 to $167,401

Hours: 35 hours

Location: 201 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON

Last Day To Apply: May 4

Why You Should Apply: If you're a transit planner with at least 10 years of experience under your belt in an engineering or the transport planning space, you might fit this role.

As they're trying to establish themselves as a "transit-oriented" area, the City of Mississauga is searching for someone to lead their delivery in its rapid transit projects.

Apply Here

Capital Project Manager

Salary Range: $107,014 to $142,686

Hours: 35 hours

Location: 201 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON

Last Day To Apply: May 4

Why You Should Apply: Two team players who've got skills in facilitating and negotiating collaborative solutions are wanted in the City. They'll be overseeing third-party activities like permits, land acquisition, and early work utility relocations.

Apply Here

Manager, Benefits & Awards Programs

Salary Range: $107,014 to $142,686

Hours: 35 hours

Location: Civic Centre at 300 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON

Last Day To Apply: May 6

Why You Should Apply: They want a strong leader with a minimum of 10 years of experience working in the public or private sector, or have similar experience working in recognition, rewards, and benefits programs.

This person will be helping the city manage the operations for the benefits plan of around 5,000 employees, while also being able to put together and execute a benefits strategy.

Apply Here

Legal Counsel, Municipal Law

Salary Range: $125,551 to $167,401

Hours: 35 hours

Location: Civic Centre at 300 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON

Last Day To Apply: May 6

Why You Should Apply: The City is looking for a "confident" lawyer who can give some sound legal and strategic advice to a variety of its staff.

If you have at least five years of experience in a progressive practice and are a member of "good standing" with the Law Society of Ontario, then you may want to try out your luck. They want someone with a law degree, and an L1 licence to practice law in the province.

Apply Here

Manager, Aquatics

Salary Range: $91,294 to $121,725

Hours: 35 hours

Location: Civic Centre at 300 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON

Last Day To Apply: May 9

Why You Should Apply: If you're a lifeguard-certified swimmer with a degree in either Kinesiology, Public Administration, Recreation or Physical Education, this role might fit you pretty well.

They're looking for someone with a minimum of five years of experience in a supervisor role, who can help lead the City's aquatics programs.

Apply Here

Supervisor, Contract Maintenance

Salary Range: $91,294 to $121,725

Hours: 40 hours

Location: Mavis Yard: Common Building with the City of Mississauga's Transportation & Works Department, Mississauga, ON

Last Day To Apply: May 11

Why You Should Apply: The City of Mississauga is looking for a supervisor with a knack for maintenance operations and administration. Someone with a civil engineering program from a community college, with five years of experience in operations and maintenance administration on municipal roads, is required.

If you're a leader with three years of being a supervisor working in road maintenance, this may be the job for you.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...