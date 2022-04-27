7 City of Mississauga Jobs That Are Hiring & You Could Make Up To $167K
Blow the dust off your resume.
Some City of Toronto jobs pay some big bucks, and now a municipality near the 6ix is another place that's looking for people to fill some high-paying roles.
From aquatics to transit, the City of Mississauga has got some openings for those who are ready to take the next level in their career and be a leader in their job.
So if you're looking for a senior-level role and have some work experience under your belt, here are seven six-figure salaried roles for the City that will pay you tons of cash.
Project Leader - IT
Salary Range: $102,639 to $136,847
Hours: 35 hours
Location: Civic Centre at 300 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON
Last Day To Apply: April 28
Why You Should Apply: Graduates from programs related to computer engineering, computer science, or anything similar are wanted for this position. The City wants someone with at least three to five years of experience working in project management within a business.
Manager, Rapid Transit
Salary Range: $125,551 to $167,401
Hours: 35 hours
Location: 201 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON
Last Day To Apply: May 4
Why You Should Apply: If you're a transit planner with at least 10 years of experience under your belt in an engineering or the transport planning space, you might fit this role.
As they're trying to establish themselves as a "transit-oriented" area, the City of Mississauga is searching for someone to lead their delivery in its rapid transit projects.
Capital Project Manager
Salary Range: $107,014 to $142,686
Hours: 35 hours
Location: 201 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON
Last Day To Apply: May 4
Why You Should Apply: Two team players who've got skills in facilitating and negotiating collaborative solutions are wanted in the City. They'll be overseeing third-party activities like permits, land acquisition, and early work utility relocations.
Manager, Benefits & Awards Programs
Salary Range: $107,014 to $142,686
Hours: 35 hours
Location: Civic Centre at 300 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON
Last Day To Apply: May 6
Why You Should Apply: They want a strong leader with a minimum of 10 years of experience working in the public or private sector, or have similar experience working in recognition, rewards, and benefits programs.
This person will be helping the city manage the operations for the benefits plan of around 5,000 employees, while also being able to put together and execute a benefits strategy.
Legal Counsel, Municipal Law
Salary Range: $125,551 to $167,401
Hours: 35 hours
Location: Civic Centre at 300 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON
Last Day To Apply: May 6
Why You Should Apply: The City is looking for a "confident" lawyer who can give some sound legal and strategic advice to a variety of its staff.
If you have at least five years of experience in a progressive practice and are a member of "good standing" with the Law Society of Ontario, then you may want to try out your luck. They want someone with a law degree, and an L1 licence to practice law in the province.
Manager, Aquatics
Salary Range: $91,294 to $121,725
Hours: 35 hours
Location: Civic Centre at 300 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON
Last Day To Apply: May 9
Why You Should Apply: If you're a lifeguard-certified swimmer with a degree in either Kinesiology, Public Administration, Recreation or Physical Education, this role might fit you pretty well.
They're looking for someone with a minimum of five years of experience in a supervisor role, who can help lead the City's aquatics programs.
Supervisor, Contract Maintenance
Salary Range: $91,294 to $121,725
Hours: 40 hours
Location: Mavis Yard: Common Building with the City of Mississauga's Transportation & Works Department, Mississauga, ON
Last Day To Apply: May 11
Why You Should Apply: The City of Mississauga is looking for a supervisor with a knack for maintenance operations and administration. Someone with a civil engineering program from a community college, with five years of experience in operations and maintenance administration on municipal roads, is required.
If you're a leader with three years of being a supervisor working in road maintenance, this may be the job for you.