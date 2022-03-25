Snapchat Is Hiring In Toronto & These 9 Jobs Come With Some Unbelievable Benefits
Like up to $65K toward fertility expenses!
If you live in Toronto and are hungry for a job in tech, then you're in luck. Snapchat Canada is on a bit of a hiring spree, and the company is looking to fill 9 roles right here in the 6ix.
A spokesperson for Snap Inc. told Narcity the company is hiring multiple positions across five different teams to continue "planting roots" in Toronto — as the city's booming tech sector has made it the third-largest tech hub in North America.
So if you're looking for a new job with some extensive benefits, you may want to dust off your resume and get cracking on a cover letter.
Some of the opportunities include Graphics Engineer,Data Scientist, Software Engineer (backend), Product Designer, Software Engineer (full stack), Product Marketing Manager, Account Executive, and a Software Engineer for Android and iOS. One of the open positions would let you help design the app's iconic Bitmojis and come up with "innovative new features" to pitch directly to the CEO.
As if that wasn't exciting enough, each position comes with a sprawling benefits package covering everything from personal fitness and mental health to adoption, surrogacy, and fertility preservation.
If you plan on starting a family any time soon, their fertility programs are definitely worth taking note of. Snapchat offers employees up to $65,000 toward adoption and fertility-related expenses and up to $130,000 for surrogacy-related costs. Plus, the company offers 26 weeks off for birthing parents and 16 weeks for non-birthing parents with 100% pay.
Employees can also look forward to cooking workshops, yoga classes, meditation classes, team fitness classes, and more to support their mental and psyhical wellness.
Financially you can feel supported with a 401(k), compensation packages, and even educational programs on finance.
There are also fully subsidized medical, dental, and vision benefits for employees and their dependents.
Other perks include backup child care coverage, caregiver assistance, and digital maternity care support, as well as short-term disability, long-term disability, life insurance, and AD&D insurance.
You can look through the open positions or apply for one here.
