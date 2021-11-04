Trending Tags

Toronto Beat Out Every City In The Entire Continent For Its Growing High-Tech Job Market

Somehow Silicon Valley placed 13th. 👀

Toronto Beat Out Every City In The Entire Continent For Its Growing High-Tech Job Market
Yangmingzhang | Dreamstime

Toronto has been cracking many top ten lists and breaking records lately, but this time, the city is coming out in first place for something we can truly brag about.

A recent report from CBRE (an investment and commercial real estate firm in the U.S.) just placed Toronto as the number one city in North America for its high-tech job growth from 2019 to 2020.

The particular market grew by 26%. Seattle was ranked second with 22% and Vancouver came in at third with 21%.

CBRE's 2021 report explored the tech industry's impact on office space and ranked the 30 leading tech markets in North America.

According to the report, there are 192,200 Torontonians employed in a high-tech software or service position in the city. Over the past year, international tech giants like Pinterest, Snapchat, Google, TikTok, and more have listed several job postings for eligible Torontonians.

Even though the world was deep in the pandemic during 2020, the report revealed that 219,000 high-tech jobs still popped up throughout North America by June 2021.

Ontario has even more to celebrate than Toronto's booming success in the high-tech job market. CBRE also pointed to Waterloo and Ottawa as two up-and-coming tech markets to keep an eye on for future job growth.

