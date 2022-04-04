Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Toronto's St. Lawrence Market Is Hosting A Job Fair & You Could Get Hired On The Spot

Happening this Thursday!

Toronto Editorial Fellow
Inside the St. Lawrence Market. Right: Outside the St. Lawrence Market.

@stlawrencemarket | Instagram,Howard Sandler | Dreamstime

There are plenty of side hustles or jobs in Toronto you could get for the summer, and some of the latest openings are at none other than the city's historic food market.

St. Lawrence Market is hosting a job fair this Thursday, April 7 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m and 4 p.m to 7 p.m, where they're looking for people to work both part-time and full-time at their market which features 120 merchants, farmers, and vendors.

Their website also noted that jobs will be related to handling cash, food and customer service, culinary positions, delivery, and retail sales.

Salary ranges are based on experience and will be competitive for their respective industries, Supervisor for Marketing, Communications and Events for St. Lawrence Market Complex, Samantha Wiles, told Narcity in an email.

"There are also entry-level positions that would be great for students or those just entering the workforce," said Wiles.

While it largely depends on the merchant at the market, Wiles noted that some employers offer benefits, and many give their staff members discounts.

Applicants will be able to drop in for the fair during that day and leave their resumes.

"At the job fair individual merchants sign up for a booth if they are looking for staff. Applicants can go from booth to booth and apply at the individual merchants that they are interested in working with," mentioned Wiles.

If you're hurting for some cash and you want to start ASAP, you're in luck because Wiles said some merchants could hire you on the spot.

"Some merchants are hiring for positions open immediately, so successful applicants could start working as early as that week. Some are staffing up for holidays or summer positions," said Wiles.

Job fair at the St. Lawrence Market

Address: Temporary Market at 125 The Esplanade, on the corner of Lower Jarvis and The Esplanade, Toronto, ON

When: April 7, 2022, from 9 a.m to 1 p.m and 4 p.m to 7 p.m

Why You Should Apply: If you love working with food and people, this fair at St. Lawrence Market may just be the event for you.

Website

