The Best Workplaces For Women In Toronto Just Dropped & 6 Are Hiring With Wild Benefits

Vacation time, gym memberships and more!

Woman outside of Pinterest office. Right: Toronto city skyline.

While women in Toronto can become girl bosses in any career at any company in the city, a select few may do it better than others.

Great Place To Work has announced the best places for women to work in Toronto for 2022, and these six companies are hiring and offering some stellar benefits.

So if you're a lady in the 6ix looking for a new opportunity, these positions may be worth sprucing your LinkedIn up for.

Borrowell

Open positions: Borrowell has almost a dozen open positions, from design leads to content managers and engineers, so regardless of your field of interest, you may find a suitable position for you here.

Benefits: On top of a comprehensive benefits package, maternity and parental leave top-up, and virtual healthcare appointments, you'll also get $600 yearly to spend on gym memberships, daycare or even a pet sitter.

Pinterest

Open positions: Pinterest is hiring for many roles from creatives to management, software engineers and even interns.

Benefits: On top of great standard benefits like discounts, health, and office meals, Pinterest has comprehensive family benefits, including 12 weeks of paid leave. If your child is in the NICU, four paid weeks off for pregnancy loss and 20 weeks leave for adoptive parents.

CrowdRiff

Open positions: CrowdRiff has so many open positions, from full-time work to contacts in engineering, marketing and customer success.

Benefits: Along with a health and dental plan, you'll get $1,000 to spruce up your home office and the latest MacBook model. In the summer, employees also have every other Friday off from June 2022 to September 2022, which means you'll have plenty of long weekends.

New parents also qualify for six months of top-up and 80% of their salary.

Endy

Open positions: Endy is currently hiring for two full-time customer experience specialists, one of which requires a bilingual candidate.

Benefits: This company's benefits package includes flexible vacation, mental health support, wellness days, Endy products, discounts, parental leave, and health and lifestyle benefits.

Hilton

Open positions: If you're in the service industry, you won't be hard-pressed to find a job listing that suits your skills with roles in event management, housekeeping, marketing and more open.

Benefits: If you're a frequent traveller or student, these benefits may be extra attractive to you. The Hilton offers travel discounts and "debt-free education" for its employees alongside health and welfare benefit plans.

First National Financial LP

Open positions: From admin jobs to underwriting, this company has many available roles.

Benefits: New employees get three weeks of vacation, a discounted gym membership, extended health and dental plans, educational reimbursement and more.

