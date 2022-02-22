Sections

Air Canada Is Bringing Back So Many International Flights &  Summer 2022 Is Looking Up

Fancy a trip to Barcelona, Dublin, or Casablanca?

Pack your bags! Air Canada is expanding a bunch of their international schedules and relaunching flights that were previously grounded or cancelled due to border measures around the world.

On Tuesday, February 22, the airline announced its plans for summer 2022 and it includes flights to many fun destinations.

"Starting next month, non-stop services will begin resuming from Toronto to Tel Aviv, Paris, Tokyo and Amsterdam, signs that recovery is well underway," Air Canada said.

From Montreal, service to Casablanca, Nice, Algiers, Rome, Tel Aviv and Tokyo will be resuming. From Vancouver, you'll be able to hop on a flight to Frankfurt, Dublin, and Zurich.

The airline is also relaunching service to popular European tourist cities like Barcelona, Budapest, Copenhagen, Madrid, Milan, and Venice, which have all been suspended since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

As well as travel to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East returning, new flights within North America will be launched as well as the restoration of previously cancelled flights by the carrier.

"People are eager to travel, and we’re excited to offer the most choice of any Canadian carrier with very significant growth in our Summer schedule — 7 new routes; returning to 11 US cities; restoring service to 41 North American routes," says a tweet from the airline.

If you are planning on booking a getaway, it's about to get a little cheaper to get back into Canada.

Starting February 28, fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Canada from any country will only need to take a PCR test on arrival if they are randomly selected to do so.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

