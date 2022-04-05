Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

The Weeknd's New Music Video Features Jim Carrey Performing Surgery & It's Very Unsettling

The Weeknd. Right: Jim Carrey through a lens.

The Weeknd | YouTube

The Weeknd's new music video for "Out Of Time" has just dropped and it features a cameo from Jim Carrey that might freak you out.

On Tuesday, April 5, the Canadian musician shared a link to the video on his Instagram story as well as some stills from the video onto his grid.

The whole thing kicks off with the artist appearing to get ready for the night while HoYeon Jung, one of the actresses' from Squid Game, does the same in a separate room.

After the two cross paths in an elevator, they later meet up and have some drinks before singing along to "Out Of Time" at karaoke.

Things seem to be going well as they dance, sing, have a little food fight and goof around — but the video takes a turn when the music slows, an operating theatre flashes on the screen and someone grabs The Weeknd by the shoulder.

Then Carrey's voice can be heard.

“Don’t you dare touch that dial, because like the song says, you are out of time," the actor ominously says.

"You’re almost there, but don’t panic. There’s still more music to come before you’re completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance,” he continues as The Weeknd's hands appear on screen looking years older.

Carrey then appears through a magnifying lens as he performs some kind of procedure that involves placing a full face mask on the singer.

“Soon you’ll be healed, forgiven, and refreshed. Free from all trauma, pain, guilt and shame. You may even forget your own name, but before you dwell in that house forever, here’s three minutes of easy listening on 103.5, Dawn FM.”

How spooky!

At the beginning of the year, The Weeknd announced that Carrey would be part of his album that dropped on January 7.

While that may seem like a bit of an odd pairing, the two are actually friends — Carrey even gifted the musician a portrait for his birthday!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

