The Weeknd Is Dropping New Music Shortly & Fellow Canadian Jim Carrey Is Somehow Involved
January 7 will be the big day!
Good news, music lovers! The Weeknd has just announced he'll be dropping his latest album this week and it's going to feature some talented and unexpected guests.
On Monday, January 3, the Canadian musician announced the news of the release on his Instagram by sharing a trippy video with the caption, "new album : dawn FM // january 7th."
"A new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd," the text on the video says as a car crashes into a signpost.
The video then shows the names of some impressive guests, such as fellow Canadian Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Tyler, The Creator.
"You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM," says Carrey as the screen flickers between the present-day face of The Weeknd and an older version of him. "You've been in the dark for way too long. It's time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms."
Although Carrey and the artist may seem like an unusual pairing, the two are actually friends. The actor even gifted the singer a portrait for his 30 birthday.
Dawn FM will be The Weeknd's first album since 2020's After Hours which gifted us all with the bop "Blinding Lights."
He teased the news of the upcoming release on January 1 with a screenshot of a convo he posted to his grid.
"Happy new year! Everything feels chaotic again," he wrote. "Music can heal and that feels more important than another album rollout. Let's just drop the whole thing and enjoy it with the people... XO."
So exciting!