The Weeknd Is Officially In First Place For Billboard's 'Greatest Of All Time Hot 100 Songs'
"Blinding Lights" dethroned an old classic!
In Canadian news you love to see, The Weeknd has just added a seriously impressive title to his career.
On November 23, Billboard shared that the hit artist's song "Blinding Lights" is now in first place on its list of "Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs" and it knocked out a song from 1960 to take the spot.
"The Twist" by Chubby Checker (yes, the song with the iconic dance move from back in the day) held the number one spot on the list for many years but has now been bumped to second place.
According to Billboard, The Weeknd's hit "logged a record-shattering run on the weekly Hot 100. After topping the chart for four weeks in April and May 2020, it went on to rewrite the marks for the most weeks spent in the top five (43), top 10 (57) and top 40 (86) and on the chart overall (90)."
The artist said that the news hasn't hit him yet. "I just count my blessings, and I'm just grateful," he shared with Billboard.
The other songs in the top 10 of the list are a total mix.
In third place is "Smooth" by Santana featuring Rob Thomas, followed by "Mack the Knife" by Bobby Darin, and "Uptown Funk!" by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars.
In sixth place is "How Do I Live" by LeAnn Rimes, followed by "Party Rock Anthem" by LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett & GoonRock in seventh, "I Gotta Feeling" by The Black Eyed Peas in eighth and "Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)" by Los Del Rio in ninth.
Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" rounds out the top 10.
Hopefully even more Canadian artists crack the list soon!