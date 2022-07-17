Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp Star In A New Trailer For 'The Idol' & It Looks So Wild (VIDEO)

"The sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood."

Trending Staff Writer
The Weeknd. Right: Lily-Rose Depp.

The Weeknd has just dropped a peek at his latest project, and it claims to tell "the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood."

On Sunday, July 17, the Canadian musician posted a trailer for the upcoming showThe Idol, which says it comes from "the sick and twisted minds of the creator of Euphoria, Sam Levinson and Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye."

It starts with snippets of someone giving a lapdance, Champagne being sprayed and Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, cuddled up on The Weeknd's chest as they drive.

"Lick it! Spank it! Drop it!" someone shouts as partying and risque behaviour flashes on the screen. "Camera, money, ah, ah, ah! More! More! More! Orgy!"

According to IMDb, the six-episode show is about "a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult" who "enters a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol."

"Why don't you just be yourself?" asks The Weeknd's character of Depp's at one point.

"Because there's nothing about me that's relatable," she responds.

In a later scene, Depp crawls onto his lap as he holds her face.

"Do you trust me?" he whispers to her.

"Not really," she says.

A release date for the series hasn't been issued yet, but HBO Max says it's "coming soon."

The Weeknd is currently touring North America with his After Hours Til Dawn show.

Recently, his stop in Toronto was cancelled last minute on July 8 due to the Canada-wide Rogers outage, which left many fans disappointed.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

