The Weeknd Shared A Throwback Vid Of When He Was A 'Nervous Baby Boy' & He's Come So Far
"11 years ago today..."
The Weeknd recently posted a throwback video from a live performance in Toronto and the singer himself admitted he was a little nervous at the time.
On Sunday, July 24, the Canadian artist shared a post from a fan account on his Instagram story.
"11 years ago today, @theweeknd had performed live for the first time at Mod Club. Today he'll sing in Chicago, Soldier Field to a sold out show," said the post.
At the time, tickets to see the now mega celeb were just $20, or $25 at the door.
In the second item in the carousel, The Weeknd can be seen singing his hit "High For This" and looking a little unsure of himself.
"Nervous baby boy," he wrote in his story about his performance at the time.
Another fan account shared just how far the artist has come in terms of venues.
While the Mod Club's capacity could hold 618 people, Soldier Field, where The Weeknd performed on July 24 in Chicago, holds just over 60,000 people.
Talk about a come-up!
The Weeknd is currently on the "first leg" of a tour and is currently travelling over North America with his After Hours Til Dawn show.
Unfortunately, during what would have been his Toronto appearance in early July, he was forced to cancel his show just hours before going on stage due to the Rogers outage that affected Canadians across the country.
To make things right for one particularly disappointed young Canadian fan, The Weeknd flew a little boy out to his Philadelphia show after a photo of him crying while wearing the artist's iconic red blazer went viral.
His Toronto show has been rescheduled for September 22, 2022.
