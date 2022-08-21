The Weeknd's Sexy HBO Show 'The Idol' Has A New Trailer & Dan Levy Made An Appearance (VIDEO)
Dan Levy's latest role is a definite departure from David Rose on Schitt's Creek and it looks like all kinds of fun.
On Sunday, August 21, the Canadian celeb posted a new trailer for the upcoming show The Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp and fellow Canadian The Weeknd on Instagram.
"My new brand is The Gutters of Hollywood. Thanks in advance for respecting this fun new vibe shift. #TheIdol," he captioned his post.
The new sneak peek for the show, which is about "a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult" (The Weeknd) who "enters a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol" (Depp), sees Levy offering some advice.
"This is sex," Levy says while pointing at something offscreen.
"That's what we're trying to sell," said another actor.
"Well..." Levy responded, looking a little uncomfortable.
The new trailer is just as raunchy as the previously released version from July which featured a lapdance, champagne sprays and someone shouting "Lick it! Spank it! Drop it!" as all kinds of wild partying flashed on the screen. "Camera, money, ah, ah, ah! More! More! More! Orgy!"
The show doesn't have a release date as yet, but says it's "coming soon."
This new role is just the latest for Levy as it was recently announced that he's joining the cast of the Netflix hit Sex Education for season 4.
He'll be playing a famous author who is the tutor for a course taken by Maeve Wiley, one of the main characters of the show, while she's studying abroad in the U.S.
The show is currently being filmed in Wales and no release date has yet been announced.