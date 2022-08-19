Dan Levy Is Joining The Cast Of Netflix's 'Sex Education' For Season 4 (PHOTOS)
Levy's character on the show is pretty different from David Rose!
Canadian actor Dan Levy is officially joining the cast of Netflix's Sex Education for season four!
The streaming service shared with Narcity on August 19, 2022, that the stars of Sex Education are back and currently filming new episodes of the series, with Levy coming on for the fourth season.
The Schitt's Creek star has been cast as Thomas Molloy, a famous author who is the course tutor of Maeve Wiley, played by Emma Mackey, while she's attending an Ivy League college in the U.S.
Netflix shared photos on social media of Levy seemingly on the set of the show's fourth season with Mackey and captioned it, "someone tell Patrick."
The fourth season of Sex Education will take place following the closure of Moordale Secondary as Otis and Eric start their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College.
"Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level," according to Netflix.There is also a new photo of Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn and Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews
In the new season, Viv will be thrown by the college's non-competitive approach, Jackson will struggle to get over Cal, Aimee will try taking an Art A Level and Adam will wonder if mainstream education is for him.
Then, in the U.S., Maeve will be at Wallace University and be taught by "cult author" Mr. Molloy while Otis pines after her.
Along with Levy, more actors are joining the Sex Education cast for season four including Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and Imani Yahshua.
Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie and Samantha Spiro are returning.
Filming for the new season of the Netflix show is currently taking place in Wales, U.K., but no release date has been announced just yet.