Dan Levy Is Launching A New Company & A 'Special' Project Is Coming to Netflix
The Schitt’s Creek star will be making his feature directorial debut. 🙌
Dan Levy has just announced that he will be launching his very own production company and it almost sounds too good to be true.
The Canadian actor and Schitt’s Creek star just announced that he’s teamed up with his long-time publicist Megan Zehmer to launch Not A Real Production Company.
Despite the intriguing-sounding name, it is very much a real and legitimate company and it has some big plans in the works too!
“At the end of the day, my goal for this company is to continue to produce and create elevated projects across all mediums, genres, and formats that resonate with people in meaningful ways,” the star posted on Instagram.
“And I am thrilled to say that our current slate of projects surpasses all our expectations.”
This includes an unnamed original film at Netflix, produced with Zehmeer, which Levy will be writing, starring in and directing.
We don’t know too much about the film yet, but Zehmer’s sweet shout-out to Levy suggests it’s going to be special.
“Our foundation of mutual trust and respect, borderline telepathic shorthand, and shared creative vision made this next step in our partnership all but inevitable,” she said, per Variety.
“And the fact that our first project together is Dan’s film, for which he has written one of the most special scripts I’ve read in a long time, is overwhelming, to say the least!”
Zehmer will be serving as the company’s president of film and television. In the past, she was behind the PR roll-out for Schitt’s Creek which took the Emmy award-winning comedy to all-new heights.
Some other upcoming projects by the production company include a cooking competition called The Big Brunch — which Levy will be hosting and judging — for HBO Max. It's a competition-based series that will feature culinary talent whipping up a storm for a grand prize and is scheduled to launch sometime in 2022.
Levy is also currently working on Standing By, an animated comedy that he co-created with Ally Pankiw for Hulu. The series will delve into the lives of disgruntled guardian angels charged with protecting humans.
Needless to say, it looks like we have a lot more good binge-watching material to look forward to.