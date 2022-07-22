Dan Levy Got Real About 'Who Has The Right To Marry Who' & Had Some Powerful Words
"Regulating love? How f*cking miserable."
Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy made a powerful statement about the U.S. government trying to regulate love and it generated a lot of virtual applause.
The Canadian actor – who is vocal about 2SLGBTQIA+ rights – shared a tweet on July 21 which already amassed more than 28,000 retweets and over 200,000 likes less than 24 hours after it was posted.
"Imagine wasting your life worrying about who has the right to marry who? Of all the things to stand for," he said. "Regulating love? How f*cking miserable."
While Levy didn't specify exactly what led to his comment, same-sex marriage has been a topic of conversation in the week leading up to his tweet as the U.S. House of Representatives voted on a new bill.
The Respect for Marriage Act was passed on July 19 with a 267-157 majority.
It repeals a previous law that defined marriage as being between a man and a woman and aims to provide legal protections for all marriages regardless of sex, race and ethnicity.
Despite it passing in the House, the next step is a vote in the divided Senate.
Several Republican have come out and said they will not vote "no" on the bill. Others have suggested that there is no need for this legislation at all, according to a poll of senators by CNN.
The move to pass this bill comes as people in the U.S. fear other rights are in danger of being revoked after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Levy's statement expressed the irony of people sitting down to vote on love and it struck a chord with his followers, as many chimed in to support it.
"Exactly! Don’t they have better things to worry about than who wants to be with who they love?" one Twitter user asked.
"I know you are Canadian, but you'd have my vote if you ran for…well, anything, in America," someone else tweeted.
"You do worry about who your children will marry but those worries have nothing to do with gender and everything to do with character. You just hope they find someone who is kind," another person tweeted.
Looks like Levy's words earned him quite the vote of confidence, and we're not surprised one bit.