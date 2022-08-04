Dan Levy Has Revealed His 'Dream Dinner Guest' & It's Actually The Cutest Thing Ever
He also shared the TikTok hack he uses all the time!
Dan Levy recently shared some tips and tricks to create the perfect dinner party and his dream dinner guest might make you say "aww."
While chatting with TODAY Food about how he makes his summer soiree's fab, the Schitt's Creek actor said it's actually his sister Sarah Levy's new son he'd love to sit down with.
"Well, right now my sister just gave birth to her first son. I’ve been away for summer," he explained. "My dream dinner guest is my nephew."
As for what he'd cook up for the infant, that's a little more complicated.
"He's too little to eat anything yet, so I would just ask my sister what she wants and make that," he said.
At the beginning of July, Sarah shared the happy news that she and her hubby Graham Outerbridge welcomed a baby boy and honoured her dad Eugene Levy by carrying on his name with their little one.
"He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world," she said on the post announcing the birth.
As a new mom, Sarah could probably use a nice homemade meal from big brother Dan!
He also shared his stance on TikTik.
"I feel like the internet and TikTok — to really get other people's ideas — it’s a wonderful world to explore," he said. "I don't watch TikTok for dancing or anything, but I like it to get all the hacks for what other people are doing.
He apparently learned a new hack while at a friend's party which involves freezing various flavours into ice cubes.
"It was such a simple thing but it made all the difference as the ice cubes melted and changed the drink," Dan said.
Yum!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.