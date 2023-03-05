Dan Levy Got Dragged Into The Weeknd vs. Rolling Stone Drama & Twitter Users Are Not Having It
"Free Dan Levy from whatever the f*ck this is please."
In case you missed it, Rolling Stone recently published an article condemning HBO's upcoming show The Idol starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp as "torture porn" and Dan Levy got dragged into it.
In response to the article, The Weeknd posted a clip of the show to his socials featuring Levy's character encouraging Depp's character to consider posing for the publication. The Weekend's character basically called Rolling Stone irrelevant and noted that Depp's character had tens of millions more followers than the magazine.
In the caption of the video, the Canadian musician simply wrote, "@RollingStone did we upset you??"
Due to Levy being in the clip he posted, the Schitt's Creek actor was trending on Twitter earlier this week and it seemed many users were coming to his defence.
"Canadian royalty Dan Levy getting caught in the crossfire because you had to post your shady asf comeback omg @JustinTrudeau DO SOMETHING," one user said while quote-tweeting the musician's original tweet.
\u201ccanadian royalty dan levy getting caught in the crossfire because you had to post your shady asf comeback omg @JustinTrudeau DO SOMETHING\u201d— kathleen (@kathleen) 1677722195
"Free Dan Levy from whatever the f*ck this is please," said another, with one user writing, "Dan levy get behind me rn."
Others dragged the acting capabilities of the other two in the scene.
"What really puts a nail in the coffin here is that while I love Dan Levy, he is not the strongest actor (no tea, no shade, he knows what works for him and how to use his strengths) but this clip really makes him look like a Denzel or Day-Lewis in comparison," said one tweet.
\u201cwhat really puts a nail in the coffin here is that while I love dan levy, he is not the strongest actor (no tea, no shade, he knows what works for him and how to use his strengths) but this clip really makes him look like a denzel or day-lewis in comparison\u201d— was it raining louis \u2728 (@was it raining louis \u2728) 1677728068
"Do you think Dan Levy’s back hurts? From carrying all the acting in this scene?" said another of Depp and The Weeknd's performances.
And lastly, some decided to look at the news of Levy trending through their own lens.
"I'm just going to pretend that the reason Dan Levy is trending is because he's confirming a Schitt's Creek revival," said one tweet.
\u201ci'm just going to pretend that the reason Dan Levy is trending is because he's confirming a Schitt's Creek revival \u270c\u201d— david rose is king (@david rose is king) 1677715530
While there have been no confirmations about a Schitt's Creek reunion or movie, Eugene Levy recently shared that if it were to happen, it would have to be "really freaking good."
"Fingers crossed that we get a really good idea coming into our heads soon," said the elder Levy. "I would love to work with these beautiful people again. This has been the most incredible experience."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.