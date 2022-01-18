Trending Tags

Jim Carrey Just Posted The Weirdest Video On His Birthday & It's Hilariously On Brand

"I’m old but I’m gold!"

Trending Staff Writer
JimCarrey | Twitter

Canadian funnyman Jim Carrey recently celebrated a milestone birthday and he posted the most Jim Carrey video in recognition of the whole thing.

On Monday, January 17, the actor and comedian took to Twitter to share that he is celebrating his 60th birthday.

"It’s ma birthday! Whoohoo! I’m old but I’m gold! I Love you all!!!" he captioned the tweet.

"I'm 60 and sexy," he said in a funny voice, while pulling some ridiculous faces and appearing to be very close to the camera. "And tonight I'm having creamed corn and strained peaches!" Yum?

While it certainly sounds like he had some... interesting ... plans for his big day, hopefully he got to have a little bit of fun given how well his collab on The Weeknd's new album went.

The fellow Canadian icon dropped his latest on January 7 and it featured voiceover work from the actor.

"You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM," the 60-year-old said in a promo video, as the screen flickered between the present-day face of The Weeknd and an older version of him.

"You've been in the dark for way too long. It's time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms."

Although Carrey and the artist may seem like an unusual pairing, the duo are actually friends. The actor even gifted the singer a portrait for his 30 birthday.

It seems as though Carrey was also pleased with how the collab turned out.

"I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony." Sweet, hey?

Happy Birthday Jim, with love from all of Canada!

