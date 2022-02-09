Sections

Simu Liu Shared Some Surprise Snacks With Kumail Nanjiani & It Was So Adorably Joyful (VIDEO)

"I did not think this was going to happen."

Canadian actor Simu Liu added a new skill to his resume after he guest-hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show and got to interview another hero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Liu, who played Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, chatted with Kumail Nanjiani, who played Kingo in Eternals, and treated him to a little something special now that they're both off of their superhero diets.

"I love sharing cultures," Liu said. "You know one way obviously to get to know different cultures is food. So I want to know what's a food that you love that you think that everyone should try?"

Nanjiani then tried to explain the delicacy that is pandan cake.

"It's a plant. It's a very specific green colour they make cakes and stuff out of," he shared. "It's a very specific taste and a lot of Far East Asian countries have dessert made from it and it was my favourite dessert flavour growing up and it's very hard to find here."

Liu started to tease him by asking if Nanjiani is "on dessert right now." He then had two slices of the cake brought out, which made the Eternals star shout in excitement and repeatedly say, "Oh my god."

"I love watching you eat carbs, it just makes me happy," Liu said.

The guest host then put his cake down to bring out his own favourite treat, which is boba.

"Oh my God, I'm so happy right now," Nanjiani said, as he continued to eat his cake. "This is great. I did not think this was going to happen."

Liu shared that he was afraid Nanjiani wouldn't be able to eat any of it, likely due to dietary restrictions around training.

"No I can do whatever I want, the movie's out, I don't give a..." he said trailing off while holding a forkful of cake.

We feel ya, Nanjiani!

