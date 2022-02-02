Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
simu liu

Simu Liu Just Dyed His Hair Blond & He's Already Apologized To His Mom (PHOTO)

It's had a mixed reaction. 😵

Trending Staff Writer
Simu Liu Just Dyed His Hair Blond & He's Already Apologized To His Mom (PHOTO)
@simuliu | Instagram

It looks like Simu Liu is celebrating Lunar New Year by rocking a brand new 'do, and the reaction to it is very mixed.

On Tuesday, February 1, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor teased what he was about to do to his hair on his Instagram story.

In the image, you can see a bit of blond peeking through the clear cap he has on as the bleach processes. At the time, he'd already started saying sorry to his mother for what he's done to his beautiful and often perfectly-coiffed black hair.

@simuliu | Instagram

A few hours later, he posted the outcome of what he'd done to his tresses to his main grid, with yet another apology to his mom.

"Sorry ma pls don’t kill me," he hilariously captioned the post.

It seems as though he should be asking for forgiveness from more people too, as his Instagram comment section was quickly flooded with opinions about the bold decision.

"I’m disappointed son," said actress Fala Chen.

"The 90s really are back," added Olivia Munn.

One person took the opportunity to rename Liu's Marvel blockbuster. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Frosted Tips?" they commented.

Another summed up what his mother is probably up to. "Ma's ready at home with a box of hair dye to colour your hair black," they joked.

One comment really summed things up nicely: "What in the Nick Lachey is this?"

New year, new Simu, it seems. Liu took to his stories on February 1 to send well-wishes for Lunar New Year.

"HAPPY LUNAR NEW YEAR!!" he wrote. "There are many Asian cultures and countries apart from China that celebrate the start of the lunar calendar including Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and more! Since I was born in Harbin let me just say: 新年快乐! 对不起爸妈, 还是不能给孙 子!"

Hopefully his mom forgives the new look!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

simu liu

Simu Liu Has Written A Book About Being A Newcomer In 'A Land Of Poutine & Double Doubles'

He called it his "immigrant superhero origin story."

@nbcsnl | Instagram, @simuliu | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

Canadian actor and Marvel superhero Simu Liu has had an incredible few years, but his new book humorously shares some of the struggles he faced as a newcomer to Canada.

Keep Reading Show less
lululemon

Lululemon's Lunar New Year Collection Is Here & Items Start At $28

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger. 🐯

Lululemon

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, Lululemon dropped a Lunar New Year collection and it's here for a limited time only.

Keep Reading Show less
simu liu

Simu Liu's Grandparents Died From COVID-19 In 2021 & He's Got A Message For Everyone

"The media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science."

@simuliu | Instagram

While it may seem that Simu Liu had an incredible year in 2021, the Canadian actor recently shared some heartbreaking news.

On Friday, January 28, Liu tweeted that his grandparents had passed away while waiting for their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Keep Reading Show less
Lunar New Year

Yorkdale Shopping Centre Has A Golden "Gateway Through Time" To Celebrate Lunar New Year

You can also enjoy a special afternoon tea.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre | Handout

The Year of the Tiger is almost here, and to celebrate, Yorkdale Shopping Centre has opened some dreamy new displays.

You can wander through an "immersive portal" located outside Holt Renfrew, which is meant to be symbolic of "Crossing a Gate to the New Year".

Keep Reading Show less