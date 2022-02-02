Simu Liu Just Dyed His Hair Blond & He's Already Apologized To His Mom (PHOTO)
It's had a mixed reaction. 😵
It looks like Simu Liu is celebrating Lunar New Year by rocking a brand new 'do, and the reaction to it is very mixed.
On Tuesday, February 1, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor teased what he was about to do to his hair on his Instagram story.
In the image, you can see a bit of blond peeking through the clear cap he has on as the bleach processes. At the time, he'd already started saying sorry to his mother for what he's done to his beautiful and often perfectly-coiffed black hair.
A few hours later, he posted the outcome of what he'd done to his tresses to his main grid, with yet another apology to his mom.
"Sorry ma pls don’t kill me," he hilariously captioned the post.
It seems as though he should be asking for forgiveness from more people too, as his Instagram comment section was quickly flooded with opinions about the bold decision.
"I’m disappointed son," said actress Fala Chen.
"The 90s really are back," added Olivia Munn.
One person took the opportunity to rename Liu's Marvel blockbuster. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Frosted Tips?" they commented.
Another summed up what his mother is probably up to. "Ma's ready at home with a box of hair dye to colour your hair black," they joked.
One comment really summed things up nicely: "What in the Nick Lachey is this?"
New year, new Simu, it seems. Liu took to his stories on February 1 to send well-wishes for Lunar New Year.
"HAPPY LUNAR NEW YEAR!!" he wrote. "There are many Asian cultures and countries apart from China that celebrate the start of the lunar calendar including Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and more! Since I was born in Harbin let me just say: 新年快乐! 对不起爸妈, 还是不能给孙 子!"
Hopefully his mom forgives the new look!
