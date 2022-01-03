Trending Tags

Simu Liu Shared His Recap Of 2021 & It Included Some Very Famous Faces & Sweet Moments

He even threw in a few shirtless pics! 👀

@simuliu | Instagram

While some people may be excited to leave 2021 in the past, for Simu Liu, it was actually a very good year.

The Canadian actor took to his Insta to share ten of his standout moments from the year and honestly, he did some pretty cool things and got to rub elbows with some very famous people.

The first pic he posted was of him and Mark Wahlberg in the Dominican Republic soaking up the sun while shooting for Arthur the King. Wahlberg took the opportunity to throw up some bunny ears while Liu wasn't looking. Classic!

He also shared some photos of himself with celebs such as Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, fellow Canadian Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh and Tom Hiddleston.

Liu also took the opportunity to post a few shirtless pics, like from when he was on the cover of Men's Health as well as a gym selfie where he showed off his muscles with a few friends.

"It truly takes a village to keep me out of trouble," he said about the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premiere, where he shouted out several accounts.

It wasn't all good news though. For the ninth photo, he shared a smiley selfie inside his new home, but had this to say about it: "Bought my first house and immediately had it outed to the internet, so it’s a great thing I went through all that trouble to open a blind trust and all."

He also had a list of honourable mentions, some of which included nearly dying while filming Hot Ones, throwing the opening pitch at a baseball game, and going to the Met Gala.

"This is the part where I say 2022 will be even better but who are we kidding here," he said about his recap. Fair!

What a year!

