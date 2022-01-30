Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
simu liu

Simu Liu's Grandparents Died From COVID-19 In 2021 & He's Got A Message For Everyone

"The media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science."

Trending Staff Writer
Simu Liu's Grandparents Died From COVID-19 In 2021 & He's Got A Message For Everyone
@simuliu | Instagram

While it may seem that Simu Liu had an incredible year in 2021, the Canadian actor recently shared some heartbreaking news.

On Friday, January 28, Liu tweeted that his grandparents had passed away while waiting for their COVID-19 vaccinations.

"I lost my grandparents to COVID last year," he wrote. "They were still waiting for their vaccines. I'm fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted when I got COVID 2 weeks ago. Felt like a cold."

"The media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science," he continued.

He went on to mention how fortunate Canadians are to live in a place where there is access to COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

"As a @UNICEFCanada ambassador I have seen the organization's efforts to deliver vaccines to underprivileged families around the world," he said. "It's a reminder of how lucky we are to be living in places where vaccine delivery and storage are not an issue. Please, PLEASE appreciate that."

Liu recently found out he was sick with Omicron while he was hitting up the slopes in Utah, which he shared to his Instagram.

"I was wondering why I was so tired after a day of snowboarding and it turns out I had Omicron the whole time," he captioned the post from January 20.

"PS totes fine everyone thank you for asking!! Caught just about the mildest case ever."

While he didn't come outright and point a finger at Spotify, it seems as though his message could be related to the recent controversy involving Neil Young and other celebrities pulling their music from the streaming platform in protest of Joe Rogan and his controversial podcast.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Neil Young Wants Spotify To Remove All Of His Music & It's Because Of Joe Rogan

"They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."

Starstock | Dreamstime, @joerogan | Instagram

In a now-deleted letter, Canadian icon Neil Young ordered Spotify to remove his music from its platform due to "fake information about vaccines."

The musician called out "disinformation" on the platform, specifically calling out the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which is hosted exclusively by the streaming service.

Keep Reading Show less
simu liu

Simu Liu Has Been Living It Up In The US & Just Found Out He's Had Omicron 'The Whole Time'

"Omicron got Shang Chi too."

@simuliu | Instagram

It looks like Simu Liu has been having the time of his life while hitting the slopes in Utah, but it turns out the Marvel superhero has tested positive for the Omicron variant.

On Thursday, January 20, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star took to his Instagram to share the bad news.

Keep Reading Show less
simu liu

Simu Liu Says He Can't Get Enough Of These 3 Toronto Restaurants & Here's Why

Add these to your bucket list!

@sabaisabaito | Instagram, @kfoodieee | Instagram

It's no secret that Toronto's own Simu Liu loves visiting the Fishman Lobster Clubhouse whenever he's in town — he's gone on record raving about their giant lobster towers more than once. But now, he's added even more go-to spots to his list.

The Shang-Chi star recently unveiled some of his all-time favourite restaurants to hit up whenever he's home in a video partnership with Google for their Pixel 6 Pro phone.

Keep Reading Show less

Doctors Say Joe Rogan Is A 'Menace To Public Health' & Spotify Should Rein Him In On COVID

An open letter says he's spreading misinformation to millions.

PowerfulJRE | YouTube

Joe Rogan, the comedian and occasional UFC commentator, is not a good source of COVID-19 information, an open letter says.

A letter by 270 physicians, scientists and educators to Spotify calls on the streaming service to rein in its No. 1 podcast host because of his frequent comments about vaccines and COVID-19.

Keep Reading Show less