Simu Liu's Grandparents Died From COVID-19 In 2021 & He's Got A Message For Everyone
While it may seem that Simu Liu had an incredible year in 2021, the Canadian actor recently shared some heartbreaking news.
On Friday, January 28, Liu tweeted that his grandparents had passed away while waiting for their COVID-19 vaccinations.
"I lost my grandparents to COVID last year," he wrote. "They were still waiting for their vaccines. I'm fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted when I got COVID 2 weeks ago. Felt like a cold."
I lost my grandparents to COVID last year. They were still waiting for their vaccines. I'm fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted when I got COVID 2 weeks ago. Felt like a cold. \n\nThe media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science.— Simu Liu (\u5218\u601d\u6155) (@Simu Liu (\u5218\u601d\u6155)) 1643347115
"The media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science," he continued.
He went on to mention how fortunate Canadians are to live in a place where there is access to COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.
"As a @UNICEFCanada ambassador I have seen the organization's efforts to deliver vaccines to underprivileged families around the world," he said. "It's a reminder of how lucky we are to be living in places where vaccine delivery and storage are not an issue. Please, PLEASE appreciate that."
Liu recently found out he was sick with Omicron while he was hitting up the slopes in Utah, which he shared to his Instagram.
"I was wondering why I was so tired after a day of snowboarding and it turns out I had Omicron the whole time," he captioned the post from January 20.
"PS totes fine everyone thank you for asking!! Caught just about the mildest case ever."
While he didn't come outright and point a finger at Spotify, it seems as though his message could be related to the recent controversy involving Neil Young and other celebrities pulling their music from the streaming platform in protest of Joe Rogan and his controversial podcast.
