Simu Liu Has Written A Book About Being A Newcomer In 'A Land Of Poutine & Double Doubles'
He called it his "immigrant superhero origin story."
Canadian actor and Marvel superhero Simu Liu has had an incredible few years, but his new book humorously shares some of the struggles he faced as a newcomer to Canada.
Liu took to Instagram on February 1 to share the exciting news, as well as the cover for We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story."This deeply personal journey has been nearly three years in the making," he said in the post.
"Now, I’m finally ready to share with you this hilarious and heartfelt story of coming of age in a foreign land of poutine and Tim Horton’s double-doubles, struggling to find your footing, then ultimately learning to seize the moment and own your greatness."
In the book, Liu says he writes about what it was like being left behind with his grandparents in China while his parents went to build a future in Canada, and the whirlwind of eventually moving to the land of "opportunity and maple syrup."
He also touches on how he failed as an accountant and how an ad on Craigslist led him to the path of show business, where he eventually became the hero Shang-Chi in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
"From Harbin to Hollywood, this is the story of our family of dreamers who never stopped reaching for their happy ending," the promo for the book says.
He also got some famous friends to contribute to the cover: Olivia Munn, Ryan Reynolds and Ronny Chieng all contributed a few words for their pal.
Given that the news of his book also came out on Lunar New Year, Liu took the opportunity to send well-wishes via his Instagram story to those who celebrate.
"HAPPY LUNAR NEW YEAR!! There are many Asian cultures and countries apart from China that celebrate the start of the lunar calendar including Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and more! Since I was born in Harbin let me just say: 新年快乐! 对不起爸妈, 还是不能给孙 子!"
Looks like it's going to be a good year, Simu!
