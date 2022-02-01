Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
simu liu

Simu Liu Has Written A Book About Being A Newcomer In 'A Land Of Poutine & Double Doubles'

He called it his "immigrant superhero origin story."

Trending Staff Writer
Simu Liu Has Written A Book About Being A Newcomer In 'A Land Of Poutine' & 'Double Doubles'
@nbcsnl | Instagram, @simuliu | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

Canadian actor and Marvel superhero Simu Liu has had an incredible few years, but his new book humorously shares some of the struggles he faced as a newcomer to Canada.

Liu took to Instagram on February 1 to share the exciting news, as well as the cover for We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story.

"This deeply personal journey has been nearly three years in the making," he said in the post.


"Now, I’m finally ready to share with you this hilarious and heartfelt story of coming of age in a foreign land of poutine and Tim Horton’s double-doubles, struggling to find your footing, then ultimately learning to seize the moment and own your greatness."

In the book, Liu says he writes about what it was like being left behind with his grandparents in China while his parents went to build a future in Canada, and the whirlwind of eventually moving to the land of "opportunity and maple syrup."

He also touches on how he failed as an accountant and how an ad on Craigslist led him to the path of show business, where he eventually became the hero Shang-Chi in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

"From Harbin to Hollywood, this is the story of our family of dreamers who never stopped reaching for their happy ending," the promo for the book says.

He also got some famous friends to contribute to the cover: Olivia Munn, Ryan Reynolds and Ronny Chieng all contributed a few words for their pal.

Given that the news of his book also came out on Lunar New Year, Liu took the opportunity to send well-wishes via his Instagram story to those who celebrate.

@simuliu | Instagram

"HAPPY LUNAR NEW YEAR!! There are many Asian cultures and countries apart from China that celebrate the start of the lunar calendar including Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and more! Since I was born in Harbin let me just say: 新年快乐! 对不起爸妈, 还是不能给孙 子!"

Looks like it's going to be a good year, Simu!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

lululemon

Lululemon's Lunar New Year Collection Is Here & Items Start At $28

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger. 🐯

Lululemon

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, Lululemon dropped a Lunar New Year collection and it's here for a limited time only.

Keep Reading Show less
simu liu

Simu Liu's Grandparents Died From COVID-19 In 2021 & He's Got A Message For Everyone

"The media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science."

@simuliu | Instagram

While it may seem that Simu Liu had an incredible year in 2021, the Canadian actor recently shared some heartbreaking news.

On Friday, January 28, Liu tweeted that his grandparents had passed away while waiting for their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Keep Reading Show less
Lunar New Year

Yorkdale Shopping Centre Has A Golden "Gateway Through Time" To Celebrate Lunar New Year

You can also enjoy a special afternoon tea.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre | Handout

The Year of the Tiger is almost here, and to celebrate, Yorkdale Shopping Centre has opened some dreamy new displays.

You can wander through an "immersive portal" located outside Holt Renfrew, which is meant to be symbolic of "Crossing a Gate to the New Year".

Keep Reading Show less
toronto restaurants

7 Toronto Restaurants With Drool-Worthy Eats You Can Order For Lunar New Year

It's the year of the tiger!

@yuehtungrestaurant | Instagram, @mrs_dimsum | Instagram

It's the year of the tiger, and Toronto restaurants are giving their customers a taste of authentic Chinese cuisine that they can enjoy in the comfort of their homes.

Spanning across the GTA, these seven restaurants have included some goods that you may have seen before, and some you will have a chance to try for the first time!

Keep Reading Show less