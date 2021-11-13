Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
simu liu

Simu Liu Revealed The 10 Things He Loves Most About Toronto & He Knows His Sh*t (VIDEO)

Okay, but who doesn't love High Park?

Simu Liu Revealed The 10 Things He Loves Most About Toronto & He Knows His Sh*t (VIDEO)
@simuliu | Instagram, @raptors | Instagram

If you didn't know Simu Liu was a proper Toronto kid, this video of him listing his favourite things about the 6ix will definitely prove that point.

Liu has always been openly proud of his Canadian roots, and he really flexed his knowledge in his latest promotional video.

First up, Liu gives a shoutout to all of Toronto's musicians — from Drake and The Weeknd to Shawn Mendes and Alessia Cara — and says the 6ix is a "talent hotspot," which we guess he would know about.

Next up is the food, which Liu has already spoken at length about. He told Narcity back in September 2021 about the restaurants he craves when he's back in town, whether it's his mom's dumplings or Fishman Lobster Clubhouse.

He mentions a few classic Toronto locations — Square One mall in Mississauga, the CN Tower, High Park and Trinity Bellwoods — and talks up the Skydome for the Blue Jays and the Toronto Raptors.

"This is a team that you can get behind, this is a team that's easy to root for," he says. "We love our guys."

And, finally, Liu says that the people are what he truly loves about his hometown.

"There's really nothing like the feeling of driving down the Gardiner, seeing the CN Tower, seeing the Toronto skyline and knowing that I'm home among my people," Liu explains. Toronto will always have that special place in my heart."

And if keeps sweet talking the city, Toronto will always have a special place for him, too!

From Your Site Articles

Fred VanVleet Just Got Fined $15k For His Celebration In The Last Raptors Game (VIDEO)

And it's not hard to see why. 😳

@torontoraptors | Instagram

Toronto Raptors fans all across the world likely celebrated when Fred VanVleet drained a game-winning three-pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, November 11 — however, most of them likely weren't punished for it.

However, VanVleet has landed in some hot water for his celebrations. The NBA has officially fined him $15,000 for the "obscene gesture," and after reviewing the tape it's not hard to see what they mean!

Keep Reading Show less

Kyle Lowry's Mom Went To Last Night's Raptors Game & She's Still Repping Merch

The GOAT's mom still has love for Toronto.

Marie Hollaway | Twitter

The Toronto Raptors may not have Kyle Lowry on the court anymore, but they have his mom in the stands, and by the looks of it, she's still a big fan.

Marie Hollaway took to Twitter on Thursday night to share a few close-up photos from the team's bout against the Philadelphia 76ers with the caption "I couldn't stay away."

Keep Reading Show less

Fred VanVleet Just Revealed That He Still Talks To Kyle Lowry After Every Raptors Game

"This is obviously a relationship that'll probably be for life." 😭

@raptors | Instagram

They may not be teammates anymore, but the friendship between Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry has only gotten stronger. In fact, dare we say, it could be giving the DeRozan bromance a run for its money.

VanVleet opened up about his strong connection with the Raptors GOAT during an appearance on Sportsnet 590 The FAN this Tuesday, revealing he still talks to him every day.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Get A Month Of Disney+ Canada For Just $1.99 & Watch 'Shang-Chi' And Other Marvel Movies

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu drops Friday, November 12. 🤘

Marvel Entertainment | YouTube

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Have you watched The Mandalorian or Black Widow yet? If you haven't dived into any of the Disney+ offerings, you're missing out! But there's no time like the present to catch up on all the shows and movies that's taken the internet by storm this year.

Keep Reading Show less