Simu Liu Revealed The 10 Things He Loves Most About Toronto & He Knows His Sh*t (VIDEO)
Okay, but who doesn't love High Park?
If you didn't know Simu Liu was a proper Toronto kid, this video of him listing his favourite things about the 6ix will definitely prove that point.
Liu has always been openly proud of his Canadian roots, and he really flexed his knowledge in his latest promotional video.
We asked @SimuLiu to name his 10 favourite things about his hometown and we\u2019ve gotta say he was pretty spot on.\n \nSide note: he named like 30 restaurants so DM us for the full list\n\nShang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is streaming THIS FRIDAY on #DisneyPluspic.twitter.com/8Kzc6AO3XY— Marvel Studios Canada (@Marvel Studios Canada) 1636570801
First up, Liu gives a shoutout to all of Toronto's musicians — from Drake and The Weeknd to Shawn Mendes and Alessia Cara — and says the 6ix is a "talent hotspot," which we guess he would know about.
Next up is the food, which Liu has already spoken at length about. He told Narcity back in September 2021 about the restaurants he craves when he's back in town, whether it's his mom's dumplings or Fishman Lobster Clubhouse.
He mentions a few classic Toronto locations — Square One mall in Mississauga, the CN Tower, High Park and Trinity Bellwoods — and talks up the Skydome for the Blue Jays and the Toronto Raptors.
"This is a team that you can get behind, this is a team that's easy to root for," he says. "We love our guys."
And, finally, Liu says that the people are what he truly loves about his hometown.
"There's really nothing like the feeling of driving down the Gardiner, seeing the CN Tower, seeing the Toronto skyline and knowing that I'm home among my people," Liu explains. Toronto will always have that special place in my heart."
And if keeps sweet talking the city, Toronto will always have a special place for him, too!