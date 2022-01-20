Trending Tags

Simu Liu Has Been Living It Up In The US & Just Found Out He's Had Omicron 'The Whole Time'

"Omicron got Shang Chi too."

@simuliu | Instagram

It looks like Simu Liu has been having the time of his life while hitting the slopes in Utah, but it turns out the Marvel superhero has tested positive for the Omicron variant.

On Thursday, January 20, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star took to his Instagram to share the bad news.

"I was wondering why I was so tired after a day of snowboarding and it turns out I had Omicron the whole time," he captioned the post.


"PS totes fine everyone thank you for asking!! Caught just about the mildest case ever."

"Omicron got Shang Chi too," someone joked in the comments.

On his Insta story over the past few days, Liu's been posting snaps of himself in his winter gear enjoying a few après-ski meals and beverages between hitting the slopes.

Thankfully, his brush with COVID-19 sounds relatively mild!

Given the wild 2021 Liu had, it's a little disappointing his holiday vacay got sidetracked by illness.

In a recap he posted of 2021, the Canadian actor listed some of his achievements, which included shooting Arthur The King in the Dominican Republic with Mark Wahlberg, being on the cover of Men's Health magazine, spending quality time with friends, and, of course, premiering Shang-Chi on Hollywood Boulevard.

"This is the part where I say 2022 will be even better but who are we kidding here," he captioned the post.

Looks like he could be right already. Get well soon, Simu!

