Simu Liu Absolutely Lost It On 'Hot Ones' & His Involuntary Noises Are Too Much (VIDEO)

"This is not how my mother raised me."

First We Feast | YouTube

Canadian actor Simu Liu was recently on Hot Ones, and the struggle looked so real.

The Marvel star took on Sean Evans and the spicy wings, and while he started off strong, the heat clearly got to him about midway through the episode.

After explaining at length about his favourite Jedi, Liu suddenly let out an "Oooh!" noise. "That was involuntary," he said with an expression that looked pained.

Things got particularly heated when he took a bite from a wing coated in Da Bomb Beyond Insanity hot sauce.

"Oh god. Oh god. Oh my god," Liu said, as he banged his fists on the table. He reached for boba tea and ice water, but it didn't appear to help as he gasped for breath while answering a question.

"It's like getting your heart broken for the first time," he said about the wing as he dumped ice into his drink.

He then burped, which he apologized for, but Evans assured him that it was OK. "This is not how my mother raised me," Liu said.

He took a moment to compose himself before eating the next wing, letting out a soft exclamation of "f*ck," before digging in.

On Monday, November 22, the Shang-Chi actor took to Twitter, where he appeared to be low-key having a meltdown after filming the episode.

"I'm gonna level with you guys I just ate some really spicy wings and I'm spiralling a bit my stomach is a mess I still can't feel my lips it's a goddamn crisis," Liu said.

"Milk is a false god," he tweeted as a follow-up.

Hopefully, it was worth it!

