Simu Liu Took His Parents To England & The First Thing They Wanted To Do Is So Adorable
He also shared the fight he got into with his mom the last time they were there.
It looks like Simu Liu is treating his parents to a little getaway in the U.K., and his Instagram posts are giving us all a peek at the Liu family vacay.
The Canadian actor took to his social media on Monday, May 9, to poke some fun at his mom and dad, as one does.
“Ok guys you’re in a brand-new city with a rich history, vibrant culture and so much to see. Where do you want to go first??” he captioned his post with the three of them posing in London's Chinatown.
Given that his parents were born in China, as was Simu, perhaps he thought the two would be more interested in hitting up Big Ben or Buckingham Palace, as he added a facepalm emoji about their choice.
He also recently shared an anecdote of a time when he and his mom visited London during his teen years.
"My momma took me to London when I was fourteen," he said.
"We got in a stupid fight at the end of the trip and we split up the entire last day LOL," he continued. "I had like 60 pounds of spending money and I bought a shirt and then went to the aquarium."
"Suffice to say we’re making up for it this time around, with a little bit more disposable income to boot," he said, adding in a winky emoji.
Sounds like his fam is going to get treated!
While he may be across the pond right now, Liu is headed back to Canada shortly as he'll be hosting the Juno Awards at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on Sunday, May 15.
"Writing my Junos opening monologue and I am CACKLING!!" he said on Twitter about his prep for the "biggest night in Canadian music."
After his hosting duties are complete, Liu is heading back on the road to promote his new book We Were Dreamers, which is being released on May 17.
His first tour date is in Toronto on May 15, followed by New York, Los Angeles, San Franciso, then back to London, England, followed by Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia.
"Can’t wait to meet you guys (pls try to leave your Covid at home though!)," he said on Insta about the tour.
Sounds like it's going to be a busy few weeks, so enjoy the fam time while you can, Simu!