COVID-19 Antiviral Pill PAXLOVID Is Now In Ontario & Here's Who Can Get It
The medication must be taken for five days.
Ontario has received limited quantities of Pfizer's new COVID-19 antiviral pill, PAXLOVID, however, it is only being made available to a specific group of people.
In a press conference on Thursday, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore stated that "we are prioritizing unvaccinated individuals who are most at risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 infection."
This includes unvaccinated seniors who are 60 and over, First Nations, Inuit and Metis individuals who are 50 and over, and those who are 50 and over with underlying risk factors.
On top of this, Moore states they will also prioritize immunocompromised individuals who are 18 and over, regardless of their vaccine status.
"PAXLOVID is for people who have mild symptoms who test positive. The medication must be taken within five days of experienced symptoms for it to be effective," Moore stated.
However, Dr. Moore also stresses that PAXLOVID "is not a replacement for vaccination."
"We strongly encourage you to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible to protect yourself, your loved ones and our communities from COVID-19."
On January 17, Health Canada approved the use of PAXLOVID to treat adults with mild to moderate COVID-19.
"PAXLOVID™ is the first COVID-19 therapy that can be taken at home," the notice read. The treatment involves taking two tablets of nirmatrelvir and another of ritonavir at the same time twice a day over five days.
Trudeau has secured 1 million treatment courses for Canada, with 30,000 already in the country as of January 18.
