People Think This Old Clip Of Ryan Gosling Dancing Explains His Role In 'Barbie' (VIDEO)
He's giving major Ken vibes. 👀
As some have called Ryan Gosling "too old" to play Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie, fans are using a recently resurfaced clip of the star to defend his casting.
An old video showing a young Gosling busting a move to "Barbie Girl" has gone viral online, and it may prove exactly why he's right for the role.
The video shows Gosling performing an electric dance solo onstage while rocking a glittery purple costume.
The clip has been shared by multiple accounts on TikTok, with many seeming to agree that it justifies Gosling's casting as the iconic Barbie character.
"Ryan Gosling is KEN for a REASON," said one person who shared the throwback video.
@randomfilmgroupie
Do u see the source MATERIAL. He was built for this, stop playing with him FRR ! #ryangosling #ken #barbie #barbie2023 #foryou #blowthisup #gretagerwig #fypシ
Gosling is set to appear as the male Barbie doll in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie, who will star as Barbie herself.
A new teaser trailer for the film was recently released, also showing clips of Simu Liu (who also plays Ken), Michael Cera, and a star-studded cast set to appear as Barbie dolls.
However, some have deemed Gosling, who is 42, "too old" for the part.
Now, fans are saying this viral clip of the actor shows he's just right for the role.
"Do you see the source material," one poster wrote. "He was built for this."
"Oh he's gonna be fabulous in this movie," said one of the comments on the clip.
"'Ryan Gosling isn't fit to play Ken' explain this then," said another person who shared the video.
"He was born for that role," said one of the comments.
While the clip shows Gosling dancing to "Barbie Girl," this is actually an edited version (that just happens to work really well). The original, which is said to be from 1992, shows the actor dancing to the Cathy Dennis song "Touch Me (All Night Long)."
While it's been shared many times online, it's unclear who the video belongs to.
Gosling addressed the clip in an appearance on The Graham Norton Showback in 2017.
He explained that the dance was done with his troupe, the Elite Dance Studio, in which he was the only boy. He also joked about why he doesn't dance anymore.
"Apparently young dancers can be quite vicious," Norton said.
"It's a cutthroat business," Gosling said, to laughs. "I had to get out."
Norton later asked the actor how old he was at the time.
"Old enough to know better," Gosling replied. He also explained his outfit choice.
"I wish I could say someone said 'Here, you have to wear this,'" he began, speaking of his costume of a purple shirt and silver hammer pants. "But that was my idea, I thought, 'I have a vision for this number.'"
By the sound of it, Gosling was always fabulous enough to take on the role of Ken. Barbie will be in theatres on July 21, 2023.