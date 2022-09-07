A British TikToker Gave Ratings For Popular Canadian Treats & 1 Classic Didn't Score Too Well
She also tried poutine for the first time. 👀
From sweet to savoury, Nanaimo bars to all-dressed chips,Canadians have some much-loved treats and snacks that visitors love to try out.
The TikTok account @polkadotpassport, run by Nicola, who is from the U.K., aims to explore different foods of the world, and she recently gave some ratings out to some Canuck staples.
"Rating typical Canadian food, part one," she said in her first video.
"First we have the Nanaimo bar which is a three-layer, no-bake dessert. Base is made from nuts, coconut and graham crackers, middle is custard icing and the top is chocolate ganache," Nicola explained.
While she did enjoy the bottom layer, she found the top to be a little too much so she gave the sweet treat a respectable rating of 7.5/10.
Next up she tried a Tim Hortons London Fog which is "an Earl grey tea latte with steamed milk and vanilla syrup." She gave the beverage a 9/10 and also said she's "obsessed" with it.
As for poutine, which she described as "one of the best Canadian inventions in the world," she gave the iconic staple a 10/10.
@polkadotpassport
What Canadian foods should I try for the next video? Let me know in the comments! 🇨🇦 #canadianfood #canadianfoodie #nanaimobar #timhortons #londonfog #poutine
For part two of her taste test adventure, first up was a butter tart which she described as a "tasty little morsel" and gave it an 8/10.
As for all-dressed chips, which she said are her hubby's all-time favourite, she gave the treat a 6/10. Ouch!
"The flavour was kind of sweet and tangy, they reminded me a bit of barbeque chips, I personally was not a big fan," she explained, noting that she had high hopes for them.
"Finally, we have birthday cake Timbits. I absolutely love a cakey doughnut and these reminded me exactly of the kind of doughnuts I ate as a child, so 9/10."
@polkadotpassport
Didn’t expect to enjoy that final one so much 🤤 #canadianfood #canadianfoodie #buttertart #ruffleschips #timbits
Since she loved poutine so much, she dedicated an entire TikTok to her first sampling of the dish.
"I'm currently on Vancouver Island, freezing my butt off, about to try my first taste of proper Canadian poutine," she explained.
"Authentique is a food truck in Victoria that serves up a range of poutine and burgers," she continued. "So this stuff is going to be authentic as the owner of this food truck is from Warwick, Quebec, which is the birthplace of poutine."
@polkadotpassport
What kind of poutine do you prefer? Classic or with added toppings? 🍟 #poutine #canadianfood #canadianfoodie #victoriabc #poutinefries
She decided to go with classic and Montreal, which of course comes with the city's famous smoked meat on top.
"This poutine was absolutely divine, it's definitely one of Canada's best inventions," she said.
Well, if she didn't like all-dressed chips, at least she had nice things to say about our other snacks!
Happy eating!
