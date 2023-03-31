A Newcomer To Canada Revealed Surprising Things About BC & The Geese Have Him Confused
"Are geese actually referred to as 'Cobra Chickens?'"
Moving to a new city is always a strange experience and one where you're likely to spot a lot of things that seem strange and locals likely wouldn't think twice about it.
Seamus ODare moved from Ireland to Vancouver and while he's only been in the city for two weeks, he has so many hilarious observations from the number of geese to how small busses are and he's been sharing them on TikTok.
Cobra chickens are everywhere
While Canadians are pretty used to there being a ton of vicious geese at every turn, as a newcomer to the city, ODare was shocked by how prevalent they are.
"There are geese everywhere in the city. I don't know why. Why is there so many geese in this city?" he asked.
Obviously, Canadians in the comments were quick to warn him to stay away from the geese.
"Stay away from those geese. They’re mean," one person commented.
"Cobra chickens! Beware of swans, they are meaner," another said.
Crossing the street is entirely different
Another difference ODare noticed was the lack of noise to let you know it's time to cross the street
"Things aren't buzzing or something to tell you that it's fine to walk. In Canada, you don't have that," he said.
"For anyone with a visual impairment, how do they know when to cross the street?" he said.
It also threw him to learn that cars can turn right at a red light too.
"If you're crossing the road, drivers will almost certainly mow you down," he said.
Cover charges are a lot
While ODare said he expected tipping culture to be a "massive culture shock," he actually got used to it pretty quickly.
"It's just part of the hospitality experience and generally the service that you receive here, especially in Vancouver, from what I've seen is better," he said.
However, he hadn't anticipated just how pricey it can be to even get into a bar and a club over the weekend.
"You pretty much have to pay cover into every busy bar or club that you want to go to and that can be up to $25...That is a lot," he said.
Busses are tiny
Another thing ODare noticed was that apparently, buses in Vancouver are pretty small.
"I felt like I was getting onto like a minivan but the bus drivers are super friendly," he said.
He also had to fight the urge to tip the friendly bus drivers too!
The Drag scene in Vancouver is next level
ODare was also quick to highlight how great the Drag scene is in Vancouver as well as having some handy advice for anyone heading out to a show.
"Me and my friend went to a drag show on Friday night on we had the best time. We were so inspired," he said.
"If you are going to a drag show, it is customary to bring $5 notes to tip the queens. Do not make the same mistake I've made," he added.
Speaking to Narcity, ODare said since he posted the video, the majority of people had been "so welcoming and warm" and it reminded him of why he wanted to move to Vancouver.
"Others have given me funny nuggets of information that I never would have guessed. Are geese actually referred to as Cobra Chickens and if so, why is this not common knowledge?" he said.
"I’ve had so many well wishes who love to see the Irish community grow as more of us move to Canada. It has made me feel immediately at home, safe, and at peace," he said.
"There is a reason so many of us love it here, and I am beginning to see why Canada is home to so many of us."