TikTokers Are Debating If There's Something 'Really Off' With Vancouver & It's Getting Heated
"Vancouver is an incredibly flaky city."
One of the most common criticisms Vancouver gets on the daily is how unfriendly people are in the city and a serious debate sparked on TikTok about making friends.
In a TikTok video, Kenzie Brenna, who moved to the city in 2021, said there's "something really off" about Vancouver and the struggle to make friends as a newcomer.
"This to me is like not a city for newcomers. People here are so super cliquey and very closed off," she said.
"I'm not alone in this experience. Every single new person that I've met who has come to Vancouver, has said this."
@kenziebrenna
sorry love u vancouver but ur not my forever hunni, i cant believe i actually miss the east coast cynicism and hustle #vancouver #vancouverbc #vancouverlife #vancouverite
Brenna added that people seem to live in an "odd bubble of pilates and green smoothies and yoga."
Speaking to Narcity, Brenna said she'd made the video of her experience after chatting to other newcomers to the city that had also found it hard to make new friends.
Brenna's video prompted over 600 comments with a ton of other people complaining about how difficult it is to make friends."I moved to Vancouver in 2010 and it was IMPOSSIBLE to make new friends. I lived there for nearly two years and NEVER have gone back," one person commented.
It's not just newcomers to the city either that found the struggle is real, with even life-long Vancouverites finding making friends an issue.
"I'm born and raised in Vancouver and this is so true," another person added.
Vancouver Island was praised for being way more friendly than the city.
"It's funny cause Van Island is the exact opposite," one person said.While people accused Vancouverites of being "defensive" when it's criticized as an unfriendly city, some gave their reasons for why they think there's an issue.
"Cause we are all exhausted from working so much to afford to live here," someone commented.
People were also quick to compare friendliness in other cities like Toronto, where apparently, this isn't as much of an issue.
"People say Toronto is unfriendly and it REALLY isn't. Toronto is so easy to make friends," a TikToker added.
Brenna told Narcity the overall response had been pretty mixed.
"Some people said that it's because people are too tired, trying to make a living that they can't come and hang out. Other people were quite rude and they were like 'then leave'," she said.
"Lots of people said 'Why don't you hold get togethers?' and it's funny because I do. I'm the only person that I know that actually has like potlucks and I try to invite like new people that I meet.
"I host meetups as well. I'm doing as much as I can to make new friends. But in general, Vancouver is an incredibly flaky city," she said.